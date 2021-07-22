Big Ten's Kevin Warren believes league handled pandemic well

INDIANAPOLIS – Kevin Warren has no regrets.
The Big Ten commissioner said Thursday at the conference’s annual football kickoff he believes the league handled the COVID-19 pandemic as well as it could over the past year.
In many ways, new Illinois coach Bret Bielema suggests that he has come full circle, back in the conference he competed in as a college player at Iowa and a league where he received his first head coaching opportunity.
From a postponed and ultimately delayed shortened football season to limiting competition in many sports to conference-only competition, decisions made during Warren’s first year as the league’s leader have been scrutinized on a number of levels.
He said the situation was “not a perfect time for us in the conference,’’ but believes correct decisions were made.
“Quite naturally, we all look back on our lives and other things that we wish we would have maybe done a little bit differently,’’ Warren said. “But if I had the chance to do it all over last year, I would make the same decisions that we made.’’
Warren does understand that things could have gone smoother.
“Maybe the communication wasn’t as clean or as perfect as it could have been at times, and I think you’ve seen improvement with that. But all in all, as I look back, last year was a year of gratitude. It was a very, very complicated time in our lives,’’ Warren said.
“When you add it all up, I think the biggest thing that I learned was the importance of being grateful and also having a sense of grace, not only with ourselves with others.’’
Warren went on to say his first full year on the job put him in a position to get to know how much people care about the conference.
He said he learned that from administrators, coaches, student-athletes and fans as the year progressed.
“This is a very complicated and complex time in our nation, in our world and in college athletics,’’ Warren said. “It was complicated for all of us. It was not a perfect time for us in the conference, but it was productive.’’
Warren believes he has become a stronger person because of the challenges he has dealt with, challenges he expects to continue.
He touched only briefly on the reported interest of Oklahoma and Texas to leave the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference and what type of impact that could have on the league he leads.
Warren paired the potential for conference realignment with other current issues, including the potential for expanded playoffs and recent name, image and likeness rule changes.
“This is the world in which we live,’’ Warren said.
He said the Big Ten will continue to monitor evolving situations.
“We will always proceed with what is in the best interest of the conference,’’ Warren said.
Currently, the Big Ten is working to put together COVID-19 policies and procedures for the upcoming school year.
Conference presidents and chancellors approved a plan in June to decentralize the matter, providing individual institutions with the chance to develop their own policies.
“We will gather all of the information in early August, combine it and then we’ll get together with our chancellors and presidents and other people to make a determination as to how we will handle the fall.’’