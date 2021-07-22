Big Ten's Kevin Warren believes league handled pandemic well

INDIANAPOLIS – Kevin Warren has no regrets.

The Big Ten commissioner said Thursday at the conference’s annual football kickoff he believes the league handled the COVID-19 pandemic as well as it could over the past year.

From a postponed and ultimately delayed shortened football season to limiting competition in many sports to conference-only competition, decisions made during Warren’s first year as the league’s leader have been scrutinized on a number of levels.

He said the situation was “not a perfect time for us in the conference,’’ but believes correct decisions were made.

“Quite naturally, we all look back on our lives and other things that we wish we would have maybe done a little bit differently,’’ Warren said. “But if I had the chance to do it all over last year, I would make the same decisions that we made.’’

Warren does understand that things could have gone smoother.

“Maybe the communication wasn’t as clean or as perfect as it could have been at times, and I think you’ve seen improvement with that. But all in all, as I look back, last year was a year of gratitude. It was a very, very complicated time in our lives,’’ Warren said.