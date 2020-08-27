Big Ten sees no merit in lawsuit brought by Nebraska players

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Big Ten sees “no merit’’ in a lawsuit filed Thursday by eight Nebraska football players who claim the league’s decision to postpone the season has harmed their career development opportunities.

In a statement issued several hours after the suit was filed in the District Court of Lancaster County, Neb., the conference indicated it continues to weigh options to resume competition once it is deemed safe to play.

“The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors overwhelmingly voted to postpone the fall sports season based on medical concerns and in the best interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes,’’ the statement said, labeling the decision “important’’ for the 14 member universities and their communities.

“We share the disappointment that some student-athletes and their families are feeling. However, this lawsuit has no merit and we will defend the decision to protect all student-athletes as we navigate through this global pandemic.’’

The lawsuit was filed one day after a group of Big Ten parents, including parents of Iowa and Illinois players, sent an open letter to Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren questioning his ability to lead and effectively communicate with involved stakeholders.