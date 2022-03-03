Ben Jacobson, Julie Girsch win Coach of the Year honors

Two Cedar Valley coaches have been recognized as two of the very best in their field.

UNI men’s basketball coach Ben Jacobson was named Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year while Columbus Catholic girls soccer coach Julie Girsch was named NFHS Central Section Girls Soccer Coach of the Year.

For Jacobson, this is the fifth time he’s received MVC Coach of the Year, the first coach in the history of the conference to do so. Under his leadership, the Panthers won the regular season conference title for the fourth time in his 16 years as head coach.

UNI will return to play at noon on Friday against the winner of Indiana State-Illinois State in the MVC quarterfinals.

Girsch had previously been named NFHS Iowa Girls Soccer Coach of the Year. Additionally, Girsch will be awarded the IGHSAU CHARACTER COUNTS Coach of the Year award at halftime of the 3A state championship girls basketball game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Friday night.

Girsch is 106-43 in nine seasons with the Sailors

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0