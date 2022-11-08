Wartburg women's basketball adds experience to depth

WAVERLY – The women’s basketball program at Wartburg College set a high bar for itself at the end of last season, finishing 21-9 and making it to the NCAA Division III tournament.

And according to head coach Bob Amsberry, they’re primed to build on their success.

Last year, they pulled off their strong showing with a green roster. Now, they’re adding experience to their talent.

“Last year, we went into the year with very little experience,” Amsberry said. “And this year, we’ve gotten experience, so that’s a good feeling going in.”

This season, they’re bringing back one senior and seven juniors. Among the four starters coming back, including junior Jaedon Murphy, who was a first team all-American Rivers Conference forward. Murphy averaged 15.3 points and 6.1 rebounds a game last winter.

Murphy’s being backed by Macy Harris (9.3 ppg) and Sara Faber (10-8 ppg), who were also all-conference players last year, while Waverly-Shell Rock alum Britney Young is coming back after proving herself last year as one their best defenders and top shots from the three-point line.

However, those are far from the only assets in the Knights arsenal and Amsberry says there are about eight players who could go for 20 points or more in a game.

“That’s a good feeling when you’ve got a lot of weapons and you spread it around,” Amsberry said.

Right now, Amsberry said the goal is continue to grow with each passing day, something he said he’s witnessed in practice. Because of that continued growth, their coach believes the ceiling is high. It’s this – more than games won – that he’s measuring their success by. Still, with growth, he believes the wins will come.

Wartburg women’s basketball has a reputation for dominance and while last year was good for the Knights, it isn’t the offensive juggernaut that they’ve enjoyed in previous seasons. However, with added experience and bolstered depth, the women at Wartburg may have a winning ticket. Now it’s a matter of putting their lessons to use.

“Our challenge is to kind of pick up where we left off last year and we feel pretty good about where we are now and we’ve come a long way in the last couple of weeks,” Amsberry said. “We’re excited to get started.”

Wartburg’s first game will be tonight at Edgewood College in Madison, Wisconsin.