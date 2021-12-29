UNI women postpone next two games due to COVID-19

The UNI women’s basketball team has been forced to postpone their next two games due to COVID-19 issues within the program.

The school announced via a press release that they had determined the team was unable to participate in their previously scheduled home games against Evansville on Dec. 30 and Indiana State on Jan. 1. The press release stated that the Missouri Valley Conference would attempt to reschedule the games if possible.

The MVC’s forfeiture/cancelation policy states that, “an institution will be required to play a Conference basketball game if it has eight or more student-athletes and one or more countable coaches available. In the event an institution does not meet the minimum threshold of player/coach availability and the game cannot be rescheduled, it will be declared a ‘no contest.’ In the event an institution meets the minimum threshold of player/coach availability and elects not to play, the game will be considered a forfeit. Notably, an institution may play if it fails to meet those minimum roster standards.”

The press release went on to say, “Ultimate responsibility and public-facing communication regarding decisions to compete, cancel, postpone or delay MVC contests shall rest with the Conference office in collaboration with athletics administrators from the two competing institutions.”

As of now, the UNI women are scheduled to resume play on Jan. 7 at Valparaiso at 6 p.m. The next scheduled home date for the Panthers will be Jan. 13 against Missouri State.

Fans with tickets for the Evansville and/or Indiana State games will have their tickets honored at the makeup game.

The Panthers are currently 7-4 on the season.

The men’s team, which has had it’s past two games canceled due to COVID issues with their opponents, are still scheduled to host Evansville on Sunday at 1 p.m.

