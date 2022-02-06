UNI women make if five straight with 30-point win over Valpo

The UNI women's basketball team won their fifth straight game on Sunday with a 68-38 home victory over Valparaiso. The triumph was UNI's eighth in their last nine games and moves them to 15-6 overall and 8-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference.

It was a dominant effort from the start for the Panthers. The Beacons got as close as a two-point deficit when they trailed 9-7 with 4:18 left in the game, but UNI closed the quarter on an 8-0 run to take a 17-7 lead into the second quarter.

That 8-0 run turned into 13-0 after a 5-0 start to the second period and it just got better for UNI the rest of the half. UNI held Valpo to single digit points once again as the Panthers took a 34-13 lead into the locker room at the half.

Credit where it's due, Valparaiso didn't give up. The Beacons cut it to 39-23 with 3:07 left in the third and nearly equaled UNI in third period scoring. Nearly is the key word, however, as UNI still outscored Valpo 16-14 in the period.

The Panthers outscored Valpo 18-11 in the final quarter to give the game it's final margin.

Karli Rucker led the team with 14 points as she moved into fourth place on the all-time UNI women's scoring list. Grace Boffeli had a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds while Kam Finley had 11 points.

The victory was head coach Tanya Warren's 171st conference win at UNI, which moves her into third all-time in MVC history.

UNI's next game will come Tuesday at home against Evansville at 6 p.m.

