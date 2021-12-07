UNI women looking strong ahead of ISU game

The expectations for the University of Northern Iowa women's basketball team heading into the season were relatively high. Eight games into the year, the Panthers are living up to those expectations.

Picked to finish third in the Missouri Valley Conference in the preseason, UNI is currently tied for first with Missouri State at 6-2. Their only two losses have come against Iowa (currently ranked 12th in the country) and Creighton (currently 5-2). The Panthers fell by just seven points to Creighton and one of their wins came against a 7-2 Wichita State team by 32 points. UNI has broken 100 points twice this season already and broke the school record for most points in a game with 110 against Graceland this past Monday.

In other words, the Panthers are off to quite the impressive start.

"I think we're progressing as need be and as we expect to be," said head coach Tanya Warren. "We've played pretty good basketball for the most part. We tripped against a very good Creighton team. It's always a dog fight with them, but we also came back and made headway with the win against South Dakota State. One of the things that we talk about is that we're going to fall, but it's important that we fall forward. In our two losses we feel that we have fallen forward. We've gotten better and we will continue to get better from wins and losses. Hopefully we'll be playing our best basketball by the end of the year."

On the season, the team has been lead by Karli Rucker (12.9 points per game) and Kam Finley (12.7 PPG). In Monday's record-breaking win, however, it was an all-around team effort. Rucker scored 12, but it was Maya McDermott and Kayba Laube who led the way off the bench with 15 points each. Bre Gunnels, Nicole Kroeger, and Grace Boffeli all chipped in 10 points each.

McDermott said a large part of that success stems from the relationships the Panthers have formed off the court.

"Besides the basketball standpoint of it we're all best friends," she said. "I think that plays a huge part in how we play and how we come together as a team on the court. We trust each other and I think that definitely shows."

A 6-2 start is nothing to be dismissed. It can't be ignored, however, that Wichita State is the only Division I team with a winning record that they've beaten. The 110 points scored on Monday came against NAIA competition where as UNI's next opponent is the Iowa State Cyclones, currently ranked 15th in the country.

The Panthers are aware of this, but they're not blinking. They believe the game against Iowa helped test them while Monday's game helped boost their confidence. Heading into the short road trip this Sunday, Warren believes that this UNI team has the build to pull off the unexpected and come back to Cedar Falls winners.

"It's a one game series," said Warren. "The preparation has to be very, very good. We've got to be locked in. They're well coached. They do a lot of things well and we do a lot of things well. We're going to have to embrace the environment, the physicality and just be ready to play. I'm very confident we'll be prepared and we're excited for the opportunity."

Sunday's game will begin at 5 p.m. and will air on the Big 12 Network as well as ESPN+.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0