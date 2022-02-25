UNI women break losing streak, beat Bradley 77-56

The UNI womens basketball team led from start to finish in its 21-point win over the Bradley Braves at the McLeod Center on Friday night.

The win breaks a three game losing streak for the Panthers.

Symptomatic of their losing streak, the Panthers shook a startling trend of slow starts by jumping out to a 6-0 lead in the first 1:35 of the game.

Following a nearly three minute scoreless stretch by both teams, Bradley cut the lead to 8-5 before UNI finished the quarter on a 12-2 run.

Up 20-7 at the start of the second quarter, UNI continued to grow its lead, outscoring the Braves 16-12 in the period.

Although the Panthers led the 4-20 Braves by 17 points at the half, UNI head coach Tanya Warren said she told her team to keep the intensity up.

“We talked at halftime about taking the scoreboard out of it,” Warren said. “It is 0-0 because…in the last three or four games, we had struggled with our starts to the third quarter.”

The Panthers showed that they placed those post-halftime struggles in their past as they outscored Bradley 28-16 in the third quarter.

The starters played three minutes in the fourth quarter before the second unit and the Panthers reserves finished off the Braves, 77-56.

Kam Finley lead the way for the UNI in the 21-point victory. The junior guard scored 15 points on 6-for-12 shooting in the contest. Karli Rucker and Grace Boffeli added 10 points each while Bre Gunnels fell one point and one rebound shy of a double-double.

Off the bench, the Panthers saw a huge performance from Maya McDermott. McDermott showed her full skillset with 12 points, four rebounds and five assists in only 19 minutes of action.

For Bradley, former Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks Abbie Draper started and played 29 minutes. Draper recorded three points and six rebounds in the freshman’s return to the Cedar Valley.

UNI hosts Illinois State at the McLeod Center in the Panthers’ final home game of the season on Sunday. UNI will honor seniors Bre Gunnels, Nicole Kroeger and Karli Rucker before the contest. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. with the game available on ESPN+ with a subscription.

