UNI women beat Illinois State, 70-63, on Senior Night

The UNI womens basketball team won their final home contest of the regular season against Illinois State on Sunday afternoon.

With the win, the Panthers improve to 18-9 overall and 11-5 in Missouri Valley Conference games.

UNI entered Sunday’s contest fresh off a 21-point win over Bradley which broke a three-game losing streak plagued by slow starts.

In the first quarter of Sunday’s contest, Illinois State took control early as the Redbirds jumped out to a 6-2 lead with 7:26 remaining in the contest. Sensing another slow start from her squad, UNI head coach Tanya Warren called a timeout.

“I thought we were disconnected defensively,” Warren said. “I thought we were very hurried offensively. Sometimes you want something so bad, you think you have to go 100 miles per hour. I told them to slow down and focus on the gameplan.”

After the timeout, UNI cut into the lead with an 8-5 stretch. The Redbirds responded with an 8-0 run of their own.

With eight seconds on the clock, Emerson Green hit a layup through contact and converted on an and-1 opportunity to cut the Redbirds lead to 19-13 at the end of the first quarter.

After a Juliunn Redmond layup gave Illinois State an eight point lead, the Panthers produced a 9-0 run over the next two minutes of action. A jumper from senior Bre Gunnels capped off the run with 7:42 remaining in the half.

ISU regained the lead at 6:12 and again at 4:36 before UNI finished the final 2:39 of the quarter on an 8-2 run to tie things up 32-32 at the half.

With her team shooting poorly from beyond the arc (2-of-14), Warren said she delivered a simple message to her team at halftime.

“I told them I thought the ball was coming out of our hand really quick,” Warren said. “Slow down…Shoot the basketball, shoot it with confidence.”

In the third quarter, neither team could gain separation as they traded baskets and the lead through the first four minutes of the half. However, the Panthers went on a 6-0 run with five points coming from Green, to secure the lead.

ISU did not answer the run. UNI finished the third quarter leading 55-47, its largest lead of the contest.

UNI continued to control the game in the fourth quarter. The Panthers built an 11-point advantage with just over four minutes left in the game. UNI sustained its lead and fought off a comeback attempt by the Redbirds to seal the senior night win.

Gunnels lead the Panthers with 19 points on 5-for-6 shooting, including 3-for-4 from deep. The senior forward also added six rebounds in the contest.

Freshman forward Grace Boffeli recorded a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

The UNI women wrap up their regular season slate with two games on the road. The Panthers take on Indiana State on Thursday, March 3 at 5 p.m. in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Following the matchup with the Sycamores, UNI finishes regular season play in a matchup against the Evansville Aces on Saturday, March 5 at 1 p.m.

“We have two games we need to focus on,” Warren said. “Right now, we have got to focus on…our next game. That is our most important game.”

