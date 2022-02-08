UNI women beat Evansville 78-58, extend win streak

The UNI women’s basketball team captured their sixth straight victory with a 78-58 win over the Evansville Purple Aces Tuesday night at the McLeod Center.

In a game originally scheduled for Dec. 30, UNI (16-6, 9-2) got a 3-pointer from senior guard Nicole Kroeger on their first possession. The Panthers did not give up the lead for the remainder of the game, but held a narrow 20-16 lead after one quarter of play.

Senior forward Bre Gunnels led a fired-up UNI offense into the second quarter as the Panthers scored 16 points before the first media timeout and jumped out to a 36-28 lead. UNI took a 40-29 lead into the half.

The second half offered more of the same as the Panthers continued to keep Evansville at an arm’s length. UNI’s largest run of the game, a 7-0 stretch in the middle of the third quarter, extended it's lead to 58-43 at the end of the third.

UNI kept it's foot on the accelerator as the Panthers outscored the Aces 20-15 in the final quarter to snag their fifth straight double-digit win and sixth straight victory.

Heading into the game, UNI coach Tanya Warren emphasized Evansville's aggressive style of defense.

“We are going to have to take care of the basketball," Warren said. "We are going to have to rebound. We are going to be locked in.”

Following the win, Warren commented on her team's performance going up against the full court press of the Purple Aces.

"At times we handled it extremely well and at times we did not," Warren said. "I thought they really sped us up in the second half. We did not do a very good job of the ball going middle and then playing down the floor."

Coach Warren said she is very proud of her team's ability to stay focused throughout its six game streak.

Senior forward Bre Gunnels led the way offensively for the Panthers Twith 20 points on 7-of-11 from the field (1-for-2 from deep). Cedar Falls native Cynthia Wolf snagged a 12 point, 12 rebound double-double. Reigning conference player of the week Grace Boffeli added 7 points and 10 rebounds for the streaking Panthers.

The UNI women hit the road to take on Southern Illinois on Friday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. That game can be viewed on ESPN+ with a subscription.

