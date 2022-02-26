UNI breaks bad habits, gets big time bench production in 77-56 win over Bradley

The UNI womens basketball team entered last Friday night contest against the Bradley Braves riding a three game losing streak.

Slow starts to games and coming out of the half plagued the Panthers in losses to Southern Illinois, Missouri State and Drake.

However, Panthers head coach Tanya Warren said she feels, after making the slow starts a point of emphasis leading up to Friday’s game, her team broke that trend.

“I am very proud of how they responded,” Warren said. “It started with our week of prep. The start was fantastic.”

The fantastic start set the tone for the game as the Panthers jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first 1:35 of the quarter. After trading baskets with the Braves, UNI finished the final 4:49 of the quarter on a 12-2 run.

Warren also noted the importance of the quarter-ending run following the game.

“The thing that I really liked is that we were able to sustain (the fast start),” Warren said. “We have also struggled with sustaining it and we were able to sustain it throughout the course of the game.”

With a 36-19 lead at half time, Warren said she spoke to her team about breaking their trend of slow second half starts.

“We talked at halftime about taking the scoreboard out of it,” Warren said. “It is 0-0 because…in the last three or four games, we had struggled with our starts to the third quarter.”

Out of the locker room, the Panthers outscored Bradley 15-6 in the first five minutes of the third quarter. With a 27-point lead, Warren took the opportunity to give the second unit an extended run on the court together.

The second unit finished off the third quarter by increasing the UNI lead to 29 points heading into the final frame of the contest.

In the fourth quarter, the starters saw three minutes of action before the second unit and reserves finished off the Braves by a final score of 77-56.

From the starting five, Kam Finley led the team in scoring with 15 points while Karli Rucker and Grace Boffeli added 10 points.

Leading the second unit, freshman guard Maya McDermott showed her all around ability. McDermott finished second on the team with 12 points, five assists and four rebounds.

McDermott said the key to filling her role is to play with confidence and added that facing off against first team All-MVC honoree Karli Rucker in practice helped her gain that confidence.

“I have to do whatever it takes to give this team some momentum,” McDermott said. “Whether it is on the floor for a couple minutes or on the bench, it does not matter. I just have go in there and be confident.”

Warren said she was pleased with the production off the bench and McDermott’s floor general ability on the second unit.

“We need that,” Warren said. “She knows she is our sparkplug. She has embraced that…she does a terrific job.”

Cynthia Wolf also starred off the bench as the Cedar Falls product grabbed 12 rebounds to go along with five points.

In total, the Panthers scored 33 points off the bench against Bradley.

Up next, UNI hosts Illinois State on Sunday. The final home game for the UNI women’s team will tip-off at 2 p.m. The game will also serve as Senior Night as the Panthers honor Bre Gunnels, Nicole Kroeger and Karli Rucker.

Warren said it would be difficult to say goodbye to each of the seniors. The head coach described them as exceptional young women who have done a lot for the program and the community.

“I will not lie, that is going to be a tough one,” Warren said. “I already shed a couple tears last night—just thinking about it.”

Junior guard Kam Finley had a similar message about the trio of seniors ahead of Sunday afternoon’s matchup.

“I am blessed enough to have played with all three of them for all four years since I have been here,” Finley said. “It has been an amazing journey. They have all individually helped me grow as a person and as a basketball player. It is definitely going to be emotional, but we want to get this win for them.”

McDermott continued that they have set the bar higher than a single win on Sunday.

“I want to win on Sunday, but I also want to win a conference tournament for them,” McDermott said.

