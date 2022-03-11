UNI beats Valparaiso, 63-39, advances to MVC semifinal

NOTE: Due to the Courier's servers going down Saturday, the pages for Sundays print section had to be laid out on Friday. As such, the result of UNI's game on Saturday was unable to be printed. You can find the story on that game online at wcfcourier.com.

The UNI women’s basketball team clicked on all cylinders in a 63-39 win over the Valparaiso Beacons in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament on Friday night.

With their fifth straight win, the Panthers advance the semifinal round of the MVC tournament for the first time since 2019.

UNI started the contest on a 10-3 scoring run that lasted for the first 6:15 of the first quarter. After a Beacons layup from Maya Dunson at 2:22 remaining in the quarter, the Panthers held Valpo without a point for the remainder of the frame.

In the second quarter, UNI continued to stifle the Beacons offensive attack as the Panthers held Valpo to just six points in the second quarter. UNI’s strong defensive effort resulted in a 10-0 Panthers run over the final 5:06 of the first half.

UNI held a 31-11 advantage at halftime.

UNI continued to dominate after the break as the Panthers outscored Valpo 14-10 in the third quarter. Head coach Tanya Warren mixed in 10 Panthers as UNI took a 24-point lead into the final quarter of play.

In the fourth, UNI cruised to the finish line with all of its starters on the bench for the final 4:44 of action. Both teams scored 18-points as the Panthers walked away with a 63-39 victory.

Cam Finley led all scorers with 16 points in the game on 6-for-17 shooting.

With the Quad Cities hosting the tournament, North Scott graduates Karli Rucker and Grace Boffeli looked right at home at the TaxSlayer Center.

Boffeli collected her eighth double-double of the season as the freshman scored 10 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.

“A lot of home friends and family came to see,” Boffeli said. “It was just cool to see Lancer Nation in the stands. It was just a really cool experience. I am really excited for tomorrow.”

With the win, UNI advances to the semifinal round of the Hoops in the Heartland Missouri Valley Conference tournament. As the third seed, the Panthers will face off against the second seeded Missouri State Lady Bears on Saturday, March 12 at 4 p.m.

“It is going to be a grind,” Warren said. “We know they are good defensively…They are very physical, they defend very well and they create a lot of offense off of offensive rebounding.”

In two regular season matchups, UNI went 1-1 against the Lady Bears with a nine-point win and a nine-point loss.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0