Trio of seniors lead the way in UNI win over Illinois State

A trio of graduating seniors on the UNI women’s basketball team played a vital role in their Senior Night victory over Illinois State on Sunday.

The impact of seniors Bre Gunnels, Karli Rucker and Nicole Kroeger may not have always shown up in the box score, but the work, effort and influence of each did not go unnoticed by Panthers head coach Tanya Warren.

“I cannot say enough about these seniors and how selfless they are,” Warren said.

The Panthers needed every bit of that selflessness as Illinois State challenged UNI from start to finish in Sunday’s contest.

In the first quarter, Illinois State grabbed an early 6-2 advantage. The slow start from UNI prompted Warren to call a timeout to settle her team down.

“Sometimes you want something so bad, you think you have go 100 miles per hour,” Warren said. “I told them to slow down and focus on the game plan.”

The timeout allowed the Panthers to cut the Redbirds lead to three points, but an 8-0 run gave Illinois State a 19-13 advantage at the quarter break.

ISU continued to lead throughout the second quarter, but Gunnels and Rucker sparked the Panthers offense. In the final 2:39 of the quarter, the Panthers outscored Illinois State 8-2 to tie the game, 32-32, at halftime.

With the Panthers shooting 12-of-30 from the field and 2-of-14 from deep, Warren said she told her team to slow down and shoot the ball confidently in the second half.

In the third and fourth quarter, Gunnels took over on the offensive end. The 6-foot-1-inch forward scored 12 points in the second half to drive the Panthers to a 70-63 victory.

Following the win, Warren said it was the play of each of the seniors that helped the Panthers secure the win. She added that Sunday’s performance from each encapsulated the role each of them have filled throughout the season.

From Gunnels, Warren said her offensive production and effort play a key role in the teams success.

“Bre was terrific offensively,” Warren said. “When she looks to score, it makes us that much better. She did a terrific job of taking what the defense gave her, she was extremely efficient, she got to the free throw line.”

According to Warren, the hard work of Kroeger, while not obvious or oft spoken of, plays an instrumental role in the end result of each game.

“Nicole does not do what gets in the headlines or the papers,” Warren said. “But, this team would not be as good as we are without her. She does all the little things defensively. She sets great screens. She does all the dirty work. She is our ‘steady Eddy.’”

Finally, Warren finished by addressing the play of All-MVC First Team guard Rucker.

“Karli did not get in double figures today, but she had five assists and no turnovers with nine points,” Warren said. “That is terrific. That is terrific.”

Displaying the selflessness Warren described, each senior talked about their senior night in a Michael Jordan-esque “The job is not done, so let’s not celebrate yet” manner.

Rucker said it was important not to dwell on the emotion of the contest.

“Going into the game, we had to put the feelings part of it being senior day to the side,” Rucker said. “Then just focus on the game plan to win because that is what we came to do today.”

Gunnels also highlighted the need of focusing on the task and not the emotions of the day.

“Obviously, it was senior night, but it was still a game,” Gunnels said. “[We] still wanted to win. So that was an important thing that I tried to focus on.”

Finally, Kroeger focused on the impact a win would have on the team for the remainder of the season.

“I think it also gives us great momentum going into our last trip,” Kroeger said. “Go get two wins, hopefully. Then…it will be good momentum going into the tournament.”

The UNI women’s basketball team wraps up its regular season with a two-game road trip through Indiana. The Panthers take on Indiana State on Thursday, March 3 at 5 p.m. and Evansville on Saturday, March 5 at 1 p.m.

