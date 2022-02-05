Northern Iowa women win four straight games after Drake upset

Following an surprising loss to Drake University, the Northern Iowa women’s basketball team has put together four consecutive wins.

On Jan. 21, Drake pulled off a 65-57 win in a game the Panthers were favored to take, but they’ve rallied quickly. Just six days later, they beat Illinois State in their next game, then took down Bradley University and Indiana State. On Friday night, the Panthers won 69-56 against Loyola University Chicago by pulling away in the second half to make it four straight.

However, the win was not as easy for the Panthers as the final score might indicate. The Ramblers wrestled the lead away from Northern Iowa several times in the first quarter and once more in the second. Then, a pair of baskets by Maya McDermott and senior forward Bre Gunnels gave the Panthers the lead, which they held onto for the rest of the game.

Up just 31-25 going into halftime, head coach Tanya Warren made adjustments with the team at the break to help them pull away from Loyola.

“I thought we got a little sped up in the first half, so we talked about being quick, but don’t hurry and put our passes on target, more movement,” Warren said. “I thought we did a nice job of controlling the tempo. That starts with [Rucker], and I thought we did a nice job of making extra passes, and just executing our offense both in transition and in the half.”

With those adjustments, Northern Iowa increased their lead to 47-39 in the third quarter and broke away to their final, 13-point lead with a basket by McDermott. There was a high volume of two-pointers and a strong passing game to accompany the Panthers’ defense. And according to senior guard Karli Rucker, this was the idea going into the game.

“I think it’s important just to find whoever’s open and…give up a good shot for a great shot,” Rucker said. “And we’ve been working on focusing on getting those easy twos instead versus always shooting the three, and so I think sometimes those are great shots, so I think that at the end, we kind of got in the paint and scored pretty well.”

Northern Iowa has another game scheduled on Sunday against Valparaiso. Warren says it will be another difficult matchup, but for now, they want to savor the moment.

“The most important thing is now they’re going to enjoy this win,” Warren said. “They’re going to get off their feet and rest get ready for a very good basketball team on Sunday.”

