Excitement abounds as UNI women get much-needed rest amid 6-game win streak

A manic schedule that saw the UNI women’s basketball team play four games in seven days ended with a Panther’s victory over Evansville, Tuesday night.

The stretch saw UNI win all four games at home to extend it’s conference-leading win streak to six games.

Panthers head coach Tanya Warren spoke about her team glowingly following the win and emphasized the difficulty of what they accomplished.

“I am extremely proud of what this team has been able to accomplish because we just played four games in seven days,” Warren said. “That’s extremely hard for anybody on very little prep time. I am very proud of…what they were able to do, not only in terms of getting wins, but the mental part of staying into the game and not giving into fatigue.”

UNI faced this daunting schedule after two games originally scheduled for Dec. 30 (Evansville) and Jan. 1 (Indiana State) were rescheduled.

Even with the short rest between games, senior guard Nicole Kroeger said the locker room buzzes with excitement.

“With all these wins we have been getting, everyone is excited and feeding off each other and the energy we give,” Kroeger said.

That infectious energy showed up Tuesday night against Evansville after a slow start led to a narrow four-point UNI lead through 10 minutes of play.

Senior forward Bre Gunnels led a fired-up Panthers offense into the second quarter.

In the first five minutes of the second quarter, Gunnels scored five points, grabbed a rebound and a steal. UNI responded to Gunnels effort by growing it’s lead to 11 points at the half.

Gunnels finished with a game high 20 points, six rebounds and three steals as a sparkplug for the Panthers.

“Most of those shots fell kind of right in my hands,” Gunnels said. “I felt like I did not have to do much. I was just trying to run hard and make the layup.”

Following the win, Warren said she told her team to take a rare rest day on Wednesday before an upcoming weekend road trip.

“We get a full day off,” Warren said. “We have not had a day off in I-don’t-even-know how long.”

When asked if they look forward to the team’s day off, a quick smile and laugh betrayed the business-like nature of Gunnels and Kroeger.

“It will be nice to get our bodies rested and get mentally prepared for the big road games we have coming this weekend,” Kroeger said.

Warren said Wednesday will consist of light stretching, ice baths and mental recovery.

“I told them I do not want them in the gym,” Warren said. “It is really important to rest their minds and…recover their bodies. [Wednesday] is a rest day both mentally and physically.”

According to Gunnels, the rest also gives UNI a chance to reflect on their recent stretch.

“I think, because the games were so back-to-back, maybe we have not sat in it yet,” Gunnels said. “It is exciting…I think we will get more into that as we get rest and look back on it.”

With the win, Warren’s squad moved into first place in the Missouri Valley Conference with a 9-2 conference record and 16-6 overall record.

Looking ahead, Warren said UNI is excited for the upcoming games.

“We have a great opportunity to go on the road against two very good teams,” Warren said. “We know it is going to be a grind, but we like the position that we have put ourselves in.”

Warren continued that she wants her team to stay focused and keep improving.

“There is no team that is not capable of winning on any given night in this league,” Warren said. “We are not that good that we can take people for granted. It is about how much better we can be coming out than the day before.”

The Panthers hit the road to take on third place Southern Illinois on Friday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. and fourth place Missouri State on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0