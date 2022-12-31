College women's basketball: Wartburg blazes past Bethany Lutheran 78-44

WAVERLY – Wartburg College beat Bethany Lutheran by a decisive, 78-44, with long-range shooting and defense being the deciding factor in the final game of its Holiday Tournament at Levick Arena.

The win put the Knights up to an 8-4 record, with head coach Bob Amsberry adding that the knockout win over the Vikings was a massive boost in getting them going for the rest of the season.

“Our team would agree that we haven’t been in a great flow and we needed a game like this to build some confidence,” he said. “We made some changes in the last ten days that we’re starting to see a benefit from and it’s important that our players have an open mind with those changes and embrace them and it’s certainly making us better.”

The first quarter went back and forth for Wartburg and Bethany, with both teams holding and losing the lead. However, Taylor Runchey was able to sink two free throws to put the Knights up 16-14 going into the second quarter.

In the second, Wartburg heated up on the three-point line and started pulling ahead of Bethany, going four-for-seven and adding 27 points on the board. Jaedon Murphy and Macy Harris and Sara Faber led the offensive, while the Knights also led the Vikings on rebounds 23-19 in the half. Wartburg’s acceleration was clear by halftime, with the team leading 43-20 before the third quarter.

“I thought defense fueled our offense, especially in the second quarter,” Amsberry said. “We mixed defenses really well and I thought our group did a really good job of communicating the changes we were making on the fly on the floor and we really got it going in the second quarter and I think the defense really led to offense.”

At the start of the second half, the Knights resumed their barrage from the three-point line sinking three more while keeping Bethany down to ten points to expand their lead to 59-30. Wartburg finished the job in the fourth quarter by expanding the lead to 34 points before the final buzzer.

The Knights ended the game going 11 for 33 on three-pointers to the Vikings’ three and forcing 26 turnover while only giving nine Faber put 16 points on the board for Wartburg to be the top scorer of the game, with Murphy close behind at 13.

“I just want to do what I can to contribute to the team and that’s really easy when you have a team backing you up and supporting each other like we support everyone,” Faber said.

Kaylee Hunter and Lexiss Trygg were the top shot for Bethany, each making nine points.