CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa held on to beat Southern Illinois, 85-76, in a closely contested Missouri Valley Conference game Thursday at the McLeod Center.

Four Panthers scored 15 or more points with Grace Boffeli leading the charge with a 21-point, 11-rebound performance. It was all hands on deck, as the Salukis fought back from a 10-point deficit to grab the lead in the first half and chased them throughout the last two quarters.

Kam Finley added 17, while Maya McDermott and Emerson Green each had 15.

The win guarantees the Panthers a bye in the first round of the Hoops in the Heartland MVC tournament, and UNI could earn any of the top four seeds for the tournament.

“Basketball is a game of runs and we knew they were going to go on runs and I thought every time they went on a run, we answered,” said head coach Tanya Warren. “That’s what good teams do.”

Southern Illinois kept the game close through the first quarter, briefly taking a 15-14 lead, but a go-ahead three-pointer by McDermott got Northern Iowa into a lead. In the second quarter, Boffeli started the Panthers off with back-to-back layups, while two straight three-pointers by Finely helped them to break through on offense to a 32-22 lead. But the Salukis fought back the deficit with nine unanswered points before a three-pointer by Ashley Jones got them back in the lead at 37-35. A field goal by Finley ended the half at 39-all.

Northern Iowa got up to another big lead at the beginning of the second half with five straight points by Green to jolt the offense back to life as UNI lead 63-55 after three.

“Tonight was a team win," Boffeli said. "We were all unselfish, we passed the ball and I just felt like we found the open kid and we made the shot when it was needed.”

Northern Iowa will face Missouri State on Saturday for Senior Night.

