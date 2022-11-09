UNI athletics: Panther men and women fortify future hoops rosters

CEDAR FALLS – Several Northern Iowa athletic teams signed athletes Wednesday that will strengthen their respective Panther programs.

The men’s basketball team inked a pair of forwards and a guard as part of its 2023 recruiting class.

UNI landed RJ Taylor of Grand Blanc, Michigan, Kyle Pock of Bolivar, Missouri and Wes Rubin of Chicago.

“We signed three terrific young guys today,” UNI men’s head basketball coach Ben Jacobson said. “Wes, RJ and Kyle have shown real leadership qualities on and off the court. They are great teammates, possess a very high skill level and come from super families.

“During the recruiting process we were looking to add as much ball handling, passing and shot making as we could in this class. We feel fortunate to have found a bunch of it in these three players.”

The 6-foot-8 Rubin hails from Simeon Career Academy and is an all-Public League and all-state athlete. As a junior he averaged 12 points, six reboudns and four assists while helping Simeon to a fourth-place finish in Illinois’ Class 3A state tournament.

Pock is a 6-foot-6 forward who is a two-time Missouri Basketball Coaches Association all-state pick. The 2022 Central Ozark Conference Player of the Year averaged 19.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks as junior while shooting 51.1 percent from the field.

Pock is the third highest scorer in Boliver history with 1,762 career points.

Taylor, a 5-foot-11 guard, is a three-time all-Saginaw Valley League selection and a member of the 2022 AP all-state team. He has helped lead Grand Blanc to the 2021 MHSAA Division I state championship and to the 2022 state championship game last spring.

During his career he has averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 steals a game.

UNI women’s head coach Tanya Warren signed two players Wednesday – 6-foot-2 forward Katy Reyerson of State Center and 5-foot-9 guard Bri Robinson of Lincoln, Neb.

Reyerson committed to UNI over the summer is a three-sport star for the Trojans in volleyball, basketball and track and field, and is a two-time all-state selection by the IPSWA.

Robinson, a point guard, is a three-year varsity team member at Lincoln High School. As a member of the Links, she helped the team reach the Class A semifinals last spring.

“We are so excited to add Katy and Bri to our Panther family!” Warren said. “They’re both perfect fits for how we want to play. Katy brings length and a versatility to the court while Bri is terrific in the open court and has the ability to score from anywhere on the floor.”

Three area athletes have signed with the UNI soccer and with the women’s swimming and diving team.

Dike-New Hartford’s Camille Landphair and Waverly-Shell Rock’s Lindsey Overman signed with the soccer program, while state champion diver Avery Hogan of Columbus Catholic will join her sister, Taylor, on the Panther diving squad.

Landphair led the state of Iowa (all classes) with 59 goals while leading the Wolverines to the state tournament in June. Overman, a defender, has been part of a string of Go-Hawk state tournament teams, including its state championship team in 2021.

UNI’s volleyball team was expected to add Urbandale outside hitter Lily Dykstra and Iowa City Liberty middle blocker, Cassidy Hartman.

Dykstra was named to the Class 5A state championship all-tournament teams. She led the J-Hawks to the state meet after hammering home 555 kills and recording a .296 attack efficiency this fall. She also had 234 digs and 53 blocks.

Hartman led Liberty to the 5A state title and was named the captain of the all-tournament team. She had 538 kills while hitting .348 for the Lightning. Hartman also had 429 digs.