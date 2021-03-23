Trio of upsets mark 2nd day of women's NCAA Tournament

After an opening day of top seeds holding serve, the women's NCAA Tournament became a little less predictable Monday as double-digit seeds BYU, Belmont and Wright State advanced.

No. 11 BYU got things started with a 69-66 victory over sixth-seeded Rutgers for the tournament's first upset. Wright State, seeded 13th, followed a short time later by eliminating No. 4 seed Arkansas 66-62.

Belmont, a 12th seed, won its first NCAA game, beating fifth-seeded Gonzaga 64-59.

All three teams shook things up after the favorites went a perfect 16-0 to begin the Texas-based tournament on Sunday.

The biggest stunner may have been BYU, one of the last teams — if not the last — to get an at-large bid into the field of 64. And they were matched up against Rutgers, led by Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer, who has led the Scarlet Knights to 17 NCAA appearances in 26 seasons.

Yet, Paisley Johnson Harding scored 28 points and the Cougars kept their poise down the stretch to reach the second round in consecutive tournaments. BYU will face third-seeded Arizona State for a spot in the Sweet 16.