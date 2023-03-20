Here's a recap of Sunday's NCAA basketball tournament action, including the best games of the day, a roundup of all the games, the updated brackets, a photo gallery of top pics and more. Plus, a look ahead to the Sweet 16.
TOP STORIES
Fairleigh Dickinson guard Joe Munden Jr. (1) drives on Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin (15)in the second half of a second-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio.
AP Photo/Paul Sancya
Florida Atlantic ends Fairleigh Dickinson's run for Sweet 16
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Fairleigh Dickinson came up just a little short this time.
Johnell Davis scored 29 points, Alijah Martin added 14 and Florida Atlantic ended underdog FDU's magical March by outlasting the No. 16 seed 78-70 on Sunday night in the NCAA Tournament.
The ninth-seeded Owls (33-3) needed everything they had to put away the Knights (21-16), the nation's smallest team and a surprise winner Friday night over 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey and top-seeded Purdue in just the second 16-over-1 upset in tournament history.
It will be FAU, not FDU, which will play Tennessee in the East Region semifinals on Thursday at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Full story:
Mississippi guard Marquesha Davis (2) drives to the basket against Stanford guard Indya Nivar (12) during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Stanford, Calif.
AP Photo/Josie Lepe
Ole Miss stuns Stanford, reaches first Sweet 16 in 16 years
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Sobbing as she received hugs from friends, family and administrators, Mississippi coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin tried to grasp the magnitude of her team's stunning win against top-seeded Stanford when someone reminded her there's more basketball to be played.
Her two young daughters danced for joy on the floor.
Her proud father provided a shoutout to everybody back home in The Bahamas.
Her team posed at midcourt and shouted, “Seattle!” That's where the Rebels are headed next.
Full story: Here are complete roundups from Sunday's tournament action: THE BRACKETS SUNDAY'S SCORES
No. 3 Xavier 84, No. 11 Pitt 73
No. 3 Kansas St. 75, No. 6 Kentucky 69
No. 7 Michigan St. 69, No. 2 Marquette 60
No. 4 UConn 70, No. 5 St. Mary's 55
No. 6 Creighton 85, No. 3 Baylor 76
No. 9 Florida Atlantic 78, No. 16 Farleigh Dickinson 70
No. 5 Miami 85, No. 4 Indiana 69
No. 3 Gonzaga 84, No. 6 TCU 81
No. 1 South Carolina 76, No. 8 South Florida 45
No. 2 Iowa 74, No. 10 Georgia 66
No. 3 Notre Dame 53, No. 11 Mississippi State 48
No. 1 Virginia Tech 72, No. 9 South Dakota State 60
No. 2 Maryland 77, No. 7 Arizona 64
No. 2 Utah 63, No. 10 Princeton 56
No. 3 LSU 66, No. 6 Michigan 42
No. 8 Ole Miss 54, No. 1 Stanford 49
TODAY'S SCHEDULE
No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 6 North Carolina | 4 p.m. | ESPN
No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Toledo | 6 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 4 Texas vs. No. 5 Louisville | 7 p.m. | ESPN
No. 4 Villanova vs. No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast | 7 p.m. | ESPNU
No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 9 Miami | 8 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 3 Duke vs. No. 6 Colorado | 9 p.m. | ESPNU
No. 2 UConn vs. No. 7 Baylor | 9 p.m. | ESPN
No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 5 Oklahoma | 10 p.m. | ESPN2
SWEET 16 LOOKAHEAD
Underdogs have blown up every bracket in the country in what may be the maddest March ever. Defending national champion Kansas and fellow No. 1 seed Purdue are gone. The Sweet 16 will be without blue bloods Kentucky, Duke and North Carolina for the second time the past three NCAA Tournaments. That last happened in 1979 before the 2021 bracket. In are upstarts like Princeton, Florida Atlantic and a team picked to finish last in the Big 12. And, this being March, of course there’s Tom Izzo.
PHOTOS OF THE DAY
Photos: Scenes from Day 4 of the men's NCAA tournament
Xavier forward Jack Nunge blocks a shot by Pittsburgh guard Greg Elliott during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Xavier guard Colby Jones celebrates after scoring against Pittsburgh during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Pittsburgh forward William Jeffress reacts to a foul call against Xavier during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Xavier guard Desmond Claude and guard Souley Boum celebrate after their win against Pittsburgh in a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Pittsburgh forward Guillermo Diaz Graham (25) scores during the second half of a second-round college basketball game against Xavier in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
Kansas State guard Desi Sills falls with Kentucky's Cason Wallace and Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin after getting fouled during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin (0) scores against Kansas State during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
Kansas State guard Desi Sills falls with Kentucky's Cason Wallace and Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin after getting fouled during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang celebrates with members of the pep band after defeating Kentucky in a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell, middle, battles for the ball between Kentucky forward Chris Livingston, left, and guard Antonio Reeves during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Michigan State players including Tre Holloman (5) and A.J. Hoggard (11) celebrate on the bench against Marquette in the second half of a second-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Marquette head coach Shaka Smart kneels on the court in the second half of a second-round men's college basketball game against Michigan State in the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Michigan State won 69-60. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Marquette guard Emarion Ellis (2) celebrates defeating Marquette in a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, March 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard (11) reacts against Marquette in the second half of a second-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Michigan State won 69-60. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Marquette guard Kam Jones (1) reacts after losing to Michigan State 69-60 in a second-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Connecticut guard Andre Jackson Jr. (44) defends against Saint Mary's guard Luke Barrett (33) during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Hans Pennink
Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley congratulates Tristen Newton (2) after Newton scores three points in the first half of a second-round college basketball game against St. Mary's in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
UConn's Donovan Clingan (32) dunks in the second half of a second-round college basketball game against Saint Mary's in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Saint Mary's Logan Johnson (0) hugs his teammates after losing their second-round college basketball game against UConn in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
UConn's Andre Jackson Jr. (44) walks the court in the second half of a second-round college basketball game against Saint Mary's in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Creighton guard Trey Alexander, front, drives past Baylor guard Adam Flagler during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Creighton guard Trey Alexander, left, picks up a loose ball as Baylor guard LJ Cryer pursues during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma hangs from the rim after a dunk against Baylor during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Baylor guard Keyonte George (1) is consoled as time runs out in the second half of a second-round college basketball game against Creighton in the men's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)
John Leyba
Baylor forward Jalen Bridges sits on the bench late in the the second half of the team's second-round college basketball game against Creighton in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)
John Leyba
The Florida Atlantic bench celebrates in the second half of a second-round college basketball game against Fairleigh Dickinson in the men's NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, March 19, 2023. Florida Atlantic defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 78-70. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Fairleigh Dickinson guard Joe Munden Jr. (1) reacts after a dunk against Florida Atlantic in the second half of a second-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Fairleigh Dickinson guard Joe Munden Jr. (1) dunks against Florida Atlantic in the second half of a second-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Florida Atlantic guard Bryan Greenlee (4) drives on Fairleigh Dickinson forward Ansley Almonor (5) in the first half of a second-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Florida Atlantic guard Bryan Greenlee (4) drives on Fairleigh Dickinson forward Ansley Almonor (5) in the first half of a second-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Miami's Jordan Miller (11) shoots against Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, center left, in the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Miami's Norchad Omier (15) celebrates in the second half of a second-round college basketball game against Indiana in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Miami guard Jordan Miller (11) defends against Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Hans Pennink
Indiana forward Kaleb Banks' shot is blocked by Miami forward Norchad Omier (15) during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Hans Pennink
Miami's Norchad Omier, right, celebrates with Jordan Miller (11) in the second half of a second-round college basketball game against Indiana in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, left, reaches out for a loose ball as TCU forward Emanuel Miller covers in the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Gonzaga guard Nolan Hickman is checked by a trainer after an apparent injury during the first half of the team's second-round college basketball game against TCU in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)
John Leyba
TCU guard Mike Miles Jr., back, loses control of the ball as, from front left, Gonzaga forward Anton Watson, guard Hunter Sallis and forward Drew Timme defend in the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther reacts after hitting a 3-point basket in the second half of a second-round college basketball game against TCU in the men's NCAA tournament Saturday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)
John Leyba
TCU forward Emanuel Miller reacts as time runs out in the second half of a second-round college basketball game against Gonzaga in the men's NCAA tournament Saturday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)
John Leyba
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!