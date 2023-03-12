The top overall seed, Alabama, has been on a roll despite the program being entangled in a developing murder case. Another No. 1 seed, defending national champion Kansas, has a coach coming out of the hospital and a team coming off a blowout loss. Yet another, Houston, just watched its best player go down in a heap with a scary injury.
This year’s March Madness frontrunners might be anything but perfect, but the presence of these teams and all their questions at the top of the bracket could make for precisely what the NCAA wants its tournament to be – a perfectly unpredictable mess.
Alabama guard Adam Cottrell (30) celebrates after an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M in the finals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Alabama won 82-63.
AP Photo/John Amis
Most of the drama in picking this year’s bracket was resolved far before Selection Sunday.
Arizona State and Nevada made it off the bubble, as most expected, and into the 68-team field. Rutgers and Oklahoma State did not. Purdue, with 7-foot-4 Zach Edey leading the way, edged out UCLA for the fourth and final No. 1 seed.
And in a decision most everyone saw coming, the selection committee left North Carolina, last year’s national runner-up, out of the tournament. It made the Tar Heels the first team to start the season ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 and finish it by not making the Big Dance.
The team they lost to, Kansas, is trying to become the first back-to-back NCAA champion since Florida in 2007. The Jayhawks earned the top seed in the West Region, where they are awaiting the return of coach Bill Self, who went to the hospital last week complaining of chest tightness and concerns with his balance. He has been discharged and is expected back this week.
The tournament begins Tuesday with two First Four games. The full madness starts Thursday with the first round, with 16 games and 16 more the next day.
The all-time best characters of the NCAA tournament
UMBC
The ultimate David vs. Goliath scenario was found in the first round of the 2018 NCAA tournament. The 2017-18 University of Maryland, Baltimore County men’s basketball team will forever be etched into history being the first 16 seed to knock off a top seed in the first round of an NCAA tournament.
Jared C. Tilton
Crying Villanova piccolo girl
After top seed Villanova was upset by eight seed North Carolina State in the Sweet 16 of the 2015 NCAA tournament, the camera focused on Villanova band member and piccolo player Roxanna Chalifoux who was caught crying while playing the final song of the basketball season. (She even got a bobblehead.)
National Bobblehead Hall of Fame
Phi Slamma Jamma
The University of Houston basketball teams from 1982 to 1984 starred future NBA Hall of Famers Hakeem Olajuwon (pictured) and Clyde Drexter. Those Cougar teams were known for their high-flying dunks and unmatched athleticism.
Allsport/Hulton Archive
Chris Webber
Chris Webber lost in the NCAA championship game twice during his two seasons at Michigan. Webber most famously received a technical foul for calling a timeout Michigan didn’t have in the 1993 national championship game against North Carolina. Webber is now a basketball commentator on TV.
Duane Burleson
Michael Jordan
When UNC lost to Villanova via buzzer beater in the 2015 NCAA championship, Michael Jordan was in attendance. To show the ultimate defeat of Tar Heel fans, the world replaced Jordan’s face with the crying Jordan meme and displayed the meme across social media.
Ronald Martinez
Jim Nantz
Jim Nantz, left, has been the voice of the Final Four since 1991.
Streeter Lecka
Magic Johnson
If Michigan State is in the NCAA tournament, you can count on Magic Johnson cheering for his alma mater.
Jeff Siner
Grayson Allen
The Duke Blue Devils haven’t missed the NCAA tournament since 1995. But when Grayson Allen (right) was on the court for the Blue Devils, fans couldn’t wait to boo him and relish in his defeat. When Allen was a freshman, he became the villain as he helped Duke win the 2015 NCAA championship. Allen was known for his dirty play in college, where he was caught on camera tripping a number of opponents.
Chuck Liddy
Charles Barkley
Charles Barkley has become the face of basketball for Turner Broadcasting System which has broadcasted the NCAA tournament since 2010.
Mitchell Leff
Bryce Drew
College basketball fans will forever remember Valparaiso’s Bryce Drew hitting the buzzer beater against Ole Miss and diving on the floor to celebrate with his teammates.
Stephen Dunn
Dunk City
Florida Gulf Coast sprung on the NCAA tournament scene by defeating Georgetown in the opening round of the 2012 NCAA tournament.
Rob Carr
Ali Farokhmanesh
Northern Iowa was leading top-ranked Kansas by one with 37 seconds remaining. Panthers guard Ali Farokhmanesh stole the ball and had a clear path to the basket but instead stopped at the three-point line and hit a dagger to send the Jayhawks packing early. Kansas fans will never forget the name Ali Farokhmanesh.
Ronald Martinez
Ron Hunter
Georgia State coach Ron Hunter showed up to the first round of the 2015 NCAA tournament in a rolling stool after tearing his Achilles celebrating the Panthers’ NCAA berth. Hunter wasn’t contained to that rolling stool though. When Hunter’s son R.J. hit the game-winning shot, Hunter fell off his stool in exciting fashion.
Kevin C. Cox
Grant Hill
In addition to being a two-time NCAA champion, Grant Hill has been a commentator for the NCAA Tournament.
Doug Pensinger
Barack Obama
Perhaps the biggest hoops fans to ever occupy the Oval Office. Obama attended many college basketball games, including the first round of the 2015 NCAA women’s basketball tournament.
Michael Reynolds
Marshall Henderson
Ole Miss guard Marshall Henderson made the most of his one appearance in the 2013 NCAA tournament. After being knocked out in the second round of the tournament, Henderson gave the crowd the double middle finger while he walked off the court.
John Sleezer
Bill Raftery
Since 2013, Bill Raftery has teamed up with Jim Nantz to call the Final Four.
Mike Lawrie
Matt Haarms
Purdue center Matt Haarms stood out because he was 7-foot-3, but his hair made him recognizable.
Brad Horrigan
'Papa John' roots for Louisville, then Kentucky
After John “Papa John” Schnatter lost his post on the Louisville board of trustees and saw his name removed from the football stadium for his use of a racial slur, the Papa John’s Pizza founder became a University of Kentucky basketball fan.
Jason Szenes
Sister Jean
Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt was the chaplain for the Loyola men’s basketball team and became the face of the Ramblers’ Final Four run in the 2018 NCAA tournament. Sister Jean was the Ramblers’ good luck charm and led the team in prayer before every game.
John J. Kim
Christian Laettner's mom
The mother of Duke star Christian Laettner was in a neck brace during the 1992 NCAA tournament. The camera often spotted her looking uncomfortable even as her son hit the game-winning shot against Kentucky in the Elite Eight game.
Rick Stewart
Northwestern crying kid
The first and only trip Northwestern men’s basketball made to the NCAA tournament was in 2017, and the Wildcats suffered a heart-breaking loss to Gonzaga in the second round. The camera cut back to the young Northwestern fan crying as time expired, and the kid was an instant internet meme. The crying Northwestern kid belonged to the school’s athletic director, Jim Phillips.
Armando L. Sanchez
Gus Johnson
Sports broadcaster Gus Johnson, known for his constant excitement calling games, became a household name during his time as a NCAA tournament announcer for CBS from 1996 to 2011.
Andy Lyons
