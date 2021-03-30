Elite 8 recap: Baylor, Houston head to men's Final Four; UConn, Arizona women advance

Another contender emerged from the mist at the NCAA Tournament — nothing dramatic, mind you, like in the movies, because we already knew No. 1 seed Baylor was very good.

But so was third-seeded Arkansas. Yet the Bears ran the Razorbacks into the ground early and then again when it got close, posting a comfortable 81-72 win that demonstrated they’re much, much better than good and in the mood for bigger game. They won’t have to wait long.

Baylor faces No. 2 Houston, which nearly blew a 17-point lead before shaking off 11th-seeded Oregon State 67-61, come Saturday for a spot in the national championship game. Cougar fans have until then to revel in the memories of Houston’s great “Phi Slamma Jamma” tournament teams of the early 80s, but they could be in for a rude awakening. Read Jim Litke's full column:

Complete roundup of Monday's Elite 8 action:

