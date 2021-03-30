Baylor beats Arkansas 81-72 for first Final Four in 71 years

Baylor had been in this spot before under Drew, reaching the Elite Eight in 2010 and 2012. That left the Bears short of the Final Four dating back to when the bracket was only eight teams.

The Bears repeatedly beat the Razorbacks off the dribble to lead by 12 barely four minutes in, then on backdoor cuts to stretch it to 18.

“It just showed how focused and ready to play we were,” Drew said. “We got good looks and the guys made them.”

The Mus Bus, just like it had three times before in March, found the right gear to climb out of the hole.

Mitchell's third foul was the turning point.

When the head of Baylor's defensive snake went to the bench with about 8 minutes left, Arkansas took advantage by beating the Bears off the dribble and getting to the rim.

The Razorbacks hit 10 of 11 shots during one stretch to pull within 44-38 and were down just eight at halftime despite struggling for a long stretch. They kept Baylor within reach well into the second half before running out of steam.