Playing for Team USA, Caitlin Clark has grown as a player

“It’s something we want, but I’ll probably still have the ball in my hands most of the time. I’m the only true point guard we have but we want to mix things up more.’’

While she says she is comfortable at the point, she believes by playing off the ball at times she can create additional headaches for opponents to prepare for as they game plan to face Iowa.

“I think it can open up a lot of different things. I wouldn’t necessarily say I’ll be doing more of it, I think I was off the ball a good amount last year, but I’m working to find ways to be more effective off the ball. That’s the best way for me to improve.’’

She said she was also able to concentrate on her defensive skills while playing for Team USA, something which mirrors the collective offseason objectives of the Hawkeyes.

Clark averaged 14.3 points, 5.6 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game as Team USA swept seven games in a nine-day span, winning three games in its pool before sweeping four contests in bracket play.

She was the oldest player on the roster, a change from her previous experience with USA Basketball teams.