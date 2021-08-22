Playing for Team USA, Caitlin Clark has grown as a player

At the FIBA U19 World Cup, Caitlin Clark earned more than most valuable player recognition and her third gold medal while playing for a USA Basketball team.
The Iowa guard also welcomed the chance to grow as a player during her month-long experience with Team USA, getting a chance to play off the ball more and gaining leadership experience.
Clark said Friday she believes both will benefit her as she prepares for her sophomore season with the Hawkeyes.
“There is carryover, things that I’ve talked about with coach (Lisa) Bluder and things I’m working on to help Iowa,’’ Clark said.
That starts with playing off the ball more than she did while sharing national freshman of the year honors for a 20-10 Iowa team which reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tourney last March.
During the international competition in Hungary, Clark found herself playing at a shooting guard position more frequently, leaving point-guard responsibilities to teammates.
Playing off the ball is something Clark anticipates having to do more during the upcoming collegiate season as defenses work to find ways to slow a player who led the nation with an average of 26.6 points and ranked second nationally with an average of 7.1 assists per game.
“I know coach Bluder is excited for me to play off the ball more, finding different ways to get open,’’ Clark said, adding that she has worked on setting screens to create those openings.
“It’s something we want, but I’ll probably still have the ball in my hands most of the time. I’m the only true point guard we have but we want to mix things up more.’’
While she says she is comfortable at the point, she believes by playing off the ball at times she can create additional headaches for opponents to prepare for as they game plan to face Iowa.
“I think it can open up a lot of different things. I wouldn’t necessarily say I’ll be doing more of it, I think I was off the ball a good amount last year, but I’m working to find ways to be more effective off the ball. That’s the best way for me to improve.’’
She said she was also able to concentrate on her defensive skills while playing for Team USA, something which mirrors the collective offseason objectives of the Hawkeyes.
Clark averaged 14.3 points, 5.6 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game as Team USA swept seven games in a nine-day span, winning three games in its pool before sweeping four contests in bracket play.
She was the oldest player on the roster, a change from her previous experience with USA Basketball teams.
“The last two times I played for Team USA, I was the youngest on the team. This was my first time starting. It was really different for me, guiding others through the process.’’
She found winning gold at the U19 level to be the most challenging of her international experiences.
“A lot of those girls have already played professionally, but we were able to win by good margins,’’ Clark said. “The style is so much different than what you see in college. It’s more physical, so much bumping that they let go.’’
That also forced her to become a leader, a role that she expects to grow at the collegiate level as well.
“As an 18-year-old freshman last season, that was hard,’’ Clark said. “I want to become more vocal, gain the trust of my teammates beyond just being the point guard on the floor.’’
Clark said that involves gaining an understanding of when to speak up and when not to speak up, using her voice in ways to benefit the team.
She envisions a role that includes helping lift and encourage teammates, something that she and Bluder have talked about during the offseason.
Since returning from Hungary, Clark has also signed her first NIL deal.
She has an agreement with The Vinyl Studio, a screen printing and design firm that specializes in custom printed merchandise. Clark likes that the firm is owned by women and is located five minutes from her family’s home in West Des Moines.