Waterloo East getting closer, but still seeking first win of the season

WATERLOO – Waterloo East is on the verge of breaking through.

While a first victory continues to elude the Trojans five games into the boys' basketball season, three losses by a combined nine points suggests the wait may soon be over.

"It is a learning curve for us," second-year East Coach Brent Carmichael said after the Trojans were trimmed by Dubuque Wahlert, 63-59, in a Mississippi Valley Conference game Tuesday night at East High School. "Turnovers. Turnovers have been our Achilles' heel so far this year and again, I think it has got to the point where late in the game, we have got to take care of the ball. We had the lead going and we turned it over a couple of times and they got the momentum. Basketball is a game of momentum."

East (0-5, 0-3 MVC) jumped on Wahlert with the first eight points of the fourth quarter – highlighted by a pair of three-point baskets from junior forward Kewone Jones and junior guard Jamauryus Bradford-Gates – that gave the Trojans a 48-45 lead with 6:47 left in the game.

"We have got to keep up what we do in the first half and going into the third quarter and the fourth quarter," Jones said. "We have a lot of energy coming into the third quarter, and even in the fourth quarter we came in, we had a lot of energy."

East led by as many as four points in the fourth quarter at 51-47 after an old-fashioned three-point play by Bradford-Gates. The Trojans led for the final time in the contest when a Jones basket gave his team a slim 53-52 lead with 4:16 to go.

Buoyed by a pair of East turnovers, Wahlert (3-2, 2-0) scored 11 of the game's final 17 points.

"They out-hustled us at the end of the game," junior forward Martez Wiggley said. "Our energy kind of dropped when they got those two turnovers back to back and got those two buckets. I think if we play together as a team the entire game, we will beat a lot of teams."

Jones led East with 16 points, while Wiggley added 14. With junior forward Shakur Wright lost to injury less than eight minutes into the game, junior guard Quentin Hart came off the bench and drilled four three-point baskets, including two in the final two-plus minutes that got the Trojans within a point at 60-59 with 1:19 remaining in the contest.

"We have been telling him, play his whole game and not to be scared," Jones said. "Shoot it. Because he can shoot, he just has to step out of his comfort zone."

The loss was East's third this season to Class 3A teams in or near the Associated Press rankings. The Trojans opened with a four-point loss at Waverly-Shell Rock, then fell in overtime, 58-57, on Friday at Class 3A No. 6 Cedar Rapids Xavier.

"We just have not got to that point where everybody is on the same page yet," Carmichael said. "Once we get everybody on the same page, I think we are going to be a really dangerous team. This is a learning curve for us. As we're learning, we are going to get better. We just have to stick with it."

Wahlert had four players score in double figures, led by 21 points from junior forward Seamus Crahan.

Both teams resume their respective Iowa high school schedules on Jan. 4 following winter break.

