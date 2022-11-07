Wartburg men looking at redemption tour

WAVERLY – The Wartburg men’s basketball team fell off at the end of the 2021-22 season due to injuries and “bad luck,” but the offensive weapons that made them so feared in the earlier part of the year are back and ready for the 22-23 season.

The Knights will get to test that readiness tonight, when Wartburg shows its year of growth in an exhibition match against Northern Iowa at the McLeod Center. Tip off is 7:30 p.m.

“The last month of the season was really challenging for us, we just couldn’t avoid any of the intangibles that came about,” said head coach Dick Peth. “And without taking credit away from our opponents who really did a nice job.”

The Knights started out hot before losing their last five games of the year to finish 16-10, but Peth says that four starters from that early row of dominance are coming back, including three all-conference players.

One player to make it back is Cedar Falls native and Janesville graduate Codey Hicks, who lead Division III in field goal percentage 74%. Keagan John, Drew Olson and Jack Molstead will also return to give Wartburg the same edge it enjoyed early on.

However, in order to stay consistent, the Knights can’t rely on talent alone and have to focus on depth in the roster. To this end, Peth added that there is a healthy amount of promising freshman that are starting out this year.

Some of the new standouts include Austin Bienemann from Nashua-Plainfield, Abe Cook and Gabe Trujillo. With them, Peth says they have the depth and the talent and from there, it’s a matter of bringing the newcomers along.

For their part, the returning players have stepped up in a big way to mentor the freshman and show them how to play like Knights. The chemistry is looking strong and the new players are starting to gel with the upperclassmen. While it’s too soon to tell how the season will go, Peth says it’s promising.

“Our returning guys have really welcomed our newcomers with open arms,” Peth said. “They’re very, very good at showing them the way in preseason and then… in practice as well, they’ve really been outstanding at explaining to them on the sideline. They’ve just been really great leaders all-around.”