UNI wins OT thriller over Loyola Chicago in front of sold-out crowd

The UNI mens basketball team capitalized on a sold-out and loud McLeod Center to defeat Loyola Chicago in a de facto Missouri Valley Conference regular season title game Saturday night.

Both teams entered the contest at 13-4 in conference play and No. 1 and 2 in the MVC standings. Whoever won Saturday night would take home the regular season title and the top seed in next weekend’s Arch Madness, the MVC conference tournament in St. Louis.

With the stakes high, Panthers fans packed the McLeod Center.

The sold-out crowd made its presence felt throughout the game as they met each made basket, foul taken or defensive stop by UNI with a roar of approval. Likewise, they met every Loyola Chicago basket, defensive stop or unfavorable call with a groan or boo.

Junior guard AJ Green said UNI felt the presence of its home crowd.

“It has never been that loud for me,” Green said.

Head coach Ben Jacobsen also noted the loudness of the crowd during the game.

“Two years ago, we had some big crowds down the stretch,” Jacobsen said. “There was a couple two years ago that were this full, but I do not think it was this loud. This is the loudest it has been in a long time.”

UNI provided Panther nation plenty of reasons to get loud in the first half. Green powered the Panthers with seven points as part of a 9-2 run to start the game.

Even after two early fouls forced Green to the bench, sophomore forward Noah Carter and freshman guard Bowen Born continued to build on the Panthers’ lead.

Over the course of the next six minutes of action, UNI outscored Loyola Chicago 19-9 with Green on the bench.

Leading 28-22 at the third media timeout, the McLeod Center crowd continued its high volume antics. Nonetheless, the Ramblers battled the Panthers to a 12-12 stalemate in the following four minutes of action.

Out of the next media timeout, Loyola Chicago took the momentum away from UNI and the home crowd by outscoring the Panthers 12-6 to tie the game, 46-46, at halftime.

In the second half, the Ramblers grabbed their first lead of the game with 19:11 left in regulation. Both teams traded the lead for the next three minutes of action before a Ryan Schwieger layup put the Ramblers in front with 16:04 remaining in the second half.

Over the next 11 minutes of the game, the Ramblers lead grew to as many as nine points with 12:19 left in regulation. However, UNI entered the bonus at 12:12 and the double bonus at 9:30 remaining. In the final 12:12 of regulation, UNI scored 20 points at the line on 22 attempts to tie the game at 85-85 with 1:11 remaining.

Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson connected on two free throw attempts to put Loyola Chicago in front by two points with 58 seconds left. However, a Green jumper followed by two missed attempts by the Ramblers sent the game to overtime, knotted at 87 apiece.

The comeback reinvigorated the McLeod Center fans and the Panthers fed off their energy in the overtime frame. Through four minutes of the extra period, UNI outscored Loyola Chicago 7-3 to hold a 94-90 lead with one minute remaining in the game.

A steal from Tywhon Pickford set up the play of the game as Born drilled a deep three pointer to put the Panthers in front for good.

Junior forward Austin Phyfe spoke after the game about how the sold-out crowd responded to the game-clinching shot.

“When Bo hit that late three, I think that is the loudest I have heard,” Phyfe said.

As the clock zeroed out on the 102-96 win, the student section flooded Robert J. McCoy Court to celebrate the program’s fourth regular season title and second in three years.

With the win, UNI assumes the top overall seed in the Arch Madness tournament. The tournament tips off Thursday, March 3 as Indiana State takes on Illinois State at 6:30 p.m. The winner of that game will take on the Panthers on Friday, March 4 at 12 p.m. That game will be available on ESPN’s subscription streaming service, ESPN+.

