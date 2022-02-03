UNI snaps Bradley winning streak, 78-65

The University of Northern Iowa put a halt on Bradley University’s four-game winning streak with a commanding 78-65 win on Wednesday night.

The game initially seemed to be going off to a rough start, however, as Bradley’s Terry Roberts brought in a three-pointer for the Braves 45 seconds into the first half. This was met by a three shot by senior and Cedar Falls High graduate A.J. Green just 20 seconds later. Bradley quickly retook the lead and would bring it up to seven points before being erased by the Panthers.

With 14:07 on the clock, freshman Tytan Anderson scored a goal that would tie the game and 32 seconds later, freshman Bowen Born fired off a three-pointer to give Northern Iowa the lead for the first time in the game. They would hold it for the rest of the night and proceed to build on it, finishing the first half with a score of 37-28.

Coming into the second half, the Panthers continued to dominate the court, with sophomore Noah Carter getting a goal in the first 15 seconds. He would tie with senior Trae Berhow for the most points in the game with 19. Carter and Green would get 10 points each this half to help bring them to their biggest lead of the night with 25 points, at 73-48.

In the final minutes of the game, Bradley started to rally, scoring 13 unanswered points to bring the lead down to 73-61, before Green put more points on the board for Northern Iowa. The Braves’ rally would thus prove too little, too late, with the 13-point final difference.

Despite the strong offense of Bradley, Northern Iowa was able to force 18 turnovers throughout the game, with aggressive defense and a strong passing game being instrumental in the win. According to Head Coach Ben Jacobson, a healthier team, which has had more time to bond in practice, was the deciding factor in their performance.

“I feel like the guys and their confidence and their trust in each other continues to grow,” Jacobson said. “That has a lot to do with your pace and your passing and your cutting, your willingness to go and set a screen, your willingness to maybe give up a good opportunity for the best opportunity in your possession. That all takes time.”

Northern Iowa’s next game will be on Saturday when they take on Drake University in Des Moines.

The Northern Iowa women's team also won 72-49 in their game against Indiana State.

