UNI notebook: Wrestling team prepares for home meet Saturday

The University of Northern Iowa wrestling team is coming home this weekend for one of their toughest tests of the season.

The Panthers (2-5, 1-2 Big 12) will open home dual action this Saturday in the West Gym at 7 p.m. against North Dakota State (6-1, 1-1). Fans are encouraged to wear white as UNI will honor legendary coach Chuck Patten before the meet.

The Panthers originally planned to open against Utah Valley on Friday, but that changed due to COVID protocols within the UV program. UNI was supposed to wrestle Northern Colorado last weekend, but the Bears had to pull out due to COVID protocols as well. Instead, the Panthers had a dual against Air Force. UNI won that dual 27-11.

For UNI, Colin Realbuto was placed in the No. 33 spot on this week's Intermat poll after getting a win at 149 pounds last week. Austin Yant is currently No. 19 at 165 pounds.

No. 31 Kyle Biscoglia (133 pounds) has won his last four bouts, all with bonus points, and now has five falls this season. Realbuto has won five consecutive matches with two dual wins and three extra bouts at 149 pounds. Yant has won his past three duals. No. 4 Parker Keckeisen was 10-0 before he was edged out by one point in a dual loss to No. 1 Aaron Brooks of Penn State. Keckeisen has won his last three matches, earning bonus points in two.

Men's basketball falls to Valparaiso

UNI's five-game winning streak came to an end on Wednesday as they lost in overtime to Valparaiso 83-80. The Panthers are now 9-8 overall and 5-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference.

It was a disappointing final result, especially after UNI beat Valparaiso 92-65 on Jan. 5. It was even more disappointing given how well Noah Carter played as he put up 33 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Trae Berhow added 14 points and Bowen Born chipped in 11.

While head coach Ben Jacobson probably wouldn't blame just one factor, the fact remains that UNI missing their best player certainly hurt them. Cedar Falls product AJ Green was absent from this one for unknown reasons.

UNI will return to Cedar Falls on Saturday for a home game against Drake. That game is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

Track and field opener concludes Friday

The UNI track and field home opener, which began on Thursday, will conclude on Friday. The Jack Jennett Open will see the heptathlon begin at 10 a.m., field events start at 11 a.m. and running events begin at 1 p.m. The Panthers will look to keep up momentum after a strong performance last week at the Hawkeye Invitational.

The Panthers will wear special patches to honor the 40th anniversary of the passing of UNI runner Stacy Miller.

Women's basketball visits Drake Friday

The UNI women's basketball team will look to keep their winning ways going Friday night on the road against Drake. The Panthers (10-5, 3-1) have won three in a row and will look to make it four straight against the Bulldogs.

UNI is currently second in the MVC standings behind Illinois State (9-7, 5-0). The Panthers will visit ISU on Thursday at 6 p.m.

