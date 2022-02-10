UNI men turn potential trap game into fifth straight win

The UNI men’s basketball entered Wednesday night’s matchup with Southern Illinois fresh off an emotional victory over in-state rival Drake last Saturday.

The win over the Bulldogs also meant the Panthers had won four games in a row and set themselves up for an important tilt with first place on the line against top ranked Loyola Chicago on Sunday, Feb. 13.

However, Southern Illinois traveled to Cedar Falls to square off with UNI before the Panthers could shift their focus to the Ramblers.

Sports fans immediately recognized that Wednesday’s matchup at the McLeod Center possessed all the necessary ingredients of a trap game. The Panthers entered off an emotional win over a rival and rode a nice four game win streak. Looking ahead, a massive matchup loomed in the near future and SIU could be overlooked as a perceived lesser opponent, but one that specializes in playing an ugly, defensive game.

As questions shifted from Saturday’s win, Panthers’ head coach Ben Jacobson received a very blunt question during his media availability, Monday.

“Are you worried that this could be a trap game?”

Jacobson responded confidently.

“This will not be a trap game,” Jacobson said. “We will show up.”

Jacobson’s Panthers had their coach’s back early as UNI jumped out to a 21-9 lead heading into the final media timeout of the first half.

However, as promised, SIU locked in on the defensive end and forced four UNI turnovers in the next five possessions, closing the gap to 26-19 at the half.

“Southern is so good defensively,” Jacobson said. “They do such a good job of guarding the ball and they took away some things that have worked for us.”

Yet, some of UNI’s struggles late in the first half resulted from their decisions.

“It felt like we stopped early in possessions,” Jacobson said. “As a team, we were thinking about the right thing, but we stopped the possession really early. Southern is too good of a defensive team…when you stop a possession at 18, 20, 22 on the clock…it is going to be really hard. That is what it felt like for the last 5, 6 minutes of the half.”

After the break, UNI continued to struggle offensively as Southern Illinois outscored the Panthers 17-9 to take a 36-35 lead midway through the second half.

However, the Panthers regained the lead following a big defensive stop and a 12-3 run.

The importance of which was not lost on Panthers’ senior guard Trae Berhow.

“The biggest things start on the defensive end,” Berhow said. “When we start getting stops and finally get a basket, one of us sees a shot go through the hoop, it is just go time for the rest of us. The one big defensive stop started it all.”

With 3:29 left on the clock and leading 47-41, UNI fed off a healthy McLeod Center crowd to take home a hard-fought 53-44 victory.

“It is always huge when we can get this place packed,” junior guard AJ Green said. “I think it definitely helps us out a lot. On the road, when I am on the other end of that, it is always tough.”

Green led the way for the Panthers with 24 points while shooting 7-of-14 from the field and 4-of-9 from beyond the arc.

Following the game, Jacobson emphasized the importance of Green’s strong play.

“In game like this, to get to 24 points on 14 shots, that’s really good,” Jacobson said. “We needed all of that tonight.”

Berhow contributed an incredible defensive effort as the senior guard corralled 11 rebounds and picked up two steals while adding seven points on 3-of-6 shooting.

With the win, UNI improves to 14-9 (10-3) on the season and takes over the top spot in the Missouri Valley Conference.

As their focus shifts to Loyola Chicago, both Green and Berhow mentioned the upcoming battle for first place.

“It is right where we want to be,” Green said. “We are in charge of our own destiny. We are going to go in there and it is going to be a battle, but we will be ready for it.”

Berhow concurred with his teammate.

“Loyola is always going to be fun,” he said. “It is going to be a tough game all the way around on the defensive and offensive ends. It is going to be a good game.”

