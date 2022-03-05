UNI men fall to Ramblers, 66-43, in semifinals of MVC tournament

The UNI men's basketball team saw its conference tournament run come to an end at the hands of the Loyola of Chicago Ramblers on Saturday, falling 66-43.

As regular season conference champions, the Panthers will receive an opportunity to participate in the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) if they're not selected for the Men’s NCAA Tournament.

Just one week after beating Loyola-Chicago in the final game of the regular season, UNI struggled offensively from start to finish.

Through the first 4:47 of action, the Panthers shot 1-for-8 from the field. A Noah Carter dunk represented the only UNI basket to that point. However, UNI only trailed by two points as similar offensive struggles plagued Loyola.

Following the first media timeout, the Ramblers found their stroke from the field. Loyola outscored UNI 14-6 to take a 18-8 lead with 10:09 remaining in the first half.

UNI continued to struggle out of the next media timeout as Loyola grew its lead to 13. UNI managed to close the gap to eight with 1:35 left until the break, but Loyola finished the half on an 8-0 scoring run.

Following the game, UNI head coach Ben Jacobson highlighted the Loyola run and its role in the final outcome.

“We had it close again right before the half,” Jacobson said. “They had a really good finish to the half. … That kind of 2 minutes was a big part of that game.”

UNI’s 16-point deficit at the half marked the largest halftime lead for a Panthers’ opponent all season.

Conference Player of the Year AJ Green sparked UNI’s offense with five points in the first five minutes of the second half. The Panthers rode the momentum to a 10-2 run, capped off by a three-pointer from senior forward Trae Berhow with 15:12 remaining in the contest.

With the run, the Panthers cut Loyola’s lead to 41-33, but UNI failed to record a field goal for the remainder of regulation.

Following the loss, Jacobson reflected on the game in the greater context of the Panthers' season and said they struggled to battle through the early hole.

“I love what our guys did,” Jacobson said. “Our prep was good ... these guys have battled like crazy. It has been a great stretch. …Today we got behind the 8-ball.”

Loyola Chicago outscored UNI 25-10 over the next 15 minutes of action to beat the UNI 66-43 and advance to the MVC conference championship game Sunday.

With the loss, UNI drops to 19-11 on the season.

Although UNI fell short in the conference tournament, the Panthers put together a successful 19-win campaign that included MVC Coach of the Year honors for Jacobson, Player of the Year honors for Green and Sixth Man of the Year honors for freshman guard Bowen Born.

