UNI beats Loyola Chicago, 102-96, wins MVC regular season title

The UNI men's basketball team won the Missouri Valley Conference regular season title for the fourth time in program history on Saturday night.

Although the Panthers lost to Loyola 85-58 two weeks ago, the McLeod Center sold out and fans packed the stands to watch the regular season title bout.

UNI started the game with a 9-2 run led by junior guard AJ Green. The former Cedar Falls Tiger score seven points in the first two minutes of the half.

However, Green picked up two early fouls, which forced Panthers head coach Ben Jacobsen to sub out the team’s leading scorer.

Freshman guard Bowen Born and sophomore forward Noah Carter picked up the reins on offense, combining for 15 points over the next six minutes of action. Over those six minutes, UNI outscored Loyola Chicago 19-9 to grab a 28-17 lead.

The Ramblers then jumped back into the game with a 9-2 run of their own. Both teams traded baskets as the Panthers held a 40-34 lead with 3:28 remaining in the half.

Trailing 44-39 with just under two minutes to go, Loyola Chicago finished the half on a 7-2 scoring run to tie the game 46-46 heading into the locker room.

In the second half, neither team could pull away. Loyola Chicago grabbed its second lead of the quarter following a Ryan Schwieger layup with 16:04 remaining. The Ramblers held that lead for the next 11 minutes. However, the Panthers entered the bonus with just over 12 minutes remaining in regulation and entered the double bonus with just over 9 minutes left in the game.

While in the bonus, the Panthers converted on 20-of-22 free throw attempts to tie the game at 85-85 with 1:11 left in the contest.

Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson connected on two free throw attempts to put Loyola Chicago in front by two points with 58 seconds left. However, a Green jumper followed by two missed attempts by the Ramblers sent the game to overtime, knotted at 87 apiece.

In the overtime frame, UNI outscored Loyola Chicago 9-3 through four minutes of action. A three-pointer by Born with 50 seconds remaining put UNI in front for good as free throws sealed the win and the conference title.

Green led the Panthers with 32 points and four rebounds. Carter finished with 24 points and seven rebounds while Born added a career-high 20 points.

“What an unbelievable game,” Jacobsen said. “It just seemed like both teams kept making plays.”

UNI gets nearly a week off ahead of its first game at Arch Madness. The Panthers will take on the winner of Illinois State-Indiana State on Friday, March 4 at 12 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0