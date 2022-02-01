The finishing five: Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions

Five things to ponder following the Iowa basketball team's 90-86 double overtime loss at Penn State on Monday:

1. The start

Iowa endured another slow start, missing its first seven shots and falling behind by double digits in the opening minutes for a second straight game.

That is a tough way to play in the Big Ten, where nothing comes easily anyway and spotting any opponent a 10-plus point lead only complicates matters.

Iowa's starters were not in sync as the game started, going a collective 3-for-13 from the field in first half and getting outscored 24-10 by the players the Hawkeyes' brought in off the bench.

It doesn't help when scoring leader Keegan Murray missed his first five shots and then picked up two fouls in the first eight-plus minutes to earn a seat on the bench for the remainder of the half.

But Murray, who would return to score 13 points in the second half finish the game with 21, was not Iowa's only issue in the opening minutes as the Nittany Lions established a game-long tone on defense and the boards.

Penn State's aggressive effort on the boards, opening a 20-14 edge by the half and a 10-rebound advantage when the final buzzer sounded, made a difference.

2. The play

The only reason the game reached overtime was because of an athletic tip-in at the buzzer at the end of regulation by Keegan Murray.

His tip of a missed 3-point shot by Jordan Bohannon extended the game and came as part of a 21-point performance by the sophomore who sat out the final 11 minutes, 20 seconds of the opening half after picking up his second foul.

Coach Fran McCaffery praised Murray for the buzzer-beating execution on a night when he struggled with a 6-of-18 game from the field, hitting just one of his first nine shots from the field.

"Just a phenomenal court-awareness play. His shot was off, and he just went under the basket and tipped it back in,'' McCaffery said during his Hawkeye Radio Network postgame interview. "I mean, those kind of plays are what he does, so really proud of him.''

3. The absence

Iowa misses Connor McCaffery's presence when he is not on the court in late-game situations.

The senior's leadership and court sense seem to help the Hawkeyes' flow in the final minutes of games.

He didn't get a chance to be on the court in the deciding minutes Monday, separating his right shoulder and exiting the game with 3 minutes, 56 seconds remaining in regulation.

"We really need him,'' Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "He had six rebounds and he was always in the right place. I mean, 12 points, he was terrific. And then you're coming down the stretch and in an overtime game, you need that kind of veteran experience out there.''

Fran McCaffery said initially medical personnel thought Connor McCaffery might have fractured because he "got whacked down low and his shoulder popped out and popped right back in. It was painful.''

4. The numbers

Some good, some bad.

Iowa's starting guards Joe Toussaint and Jordan Bohannon combined to score two points on 0-for-11 shooting from the field. Toussaint totaled just under 19 minutes of action in the game and made his biggest contribution on the boards with five rebounds.

Patrick McCaffery tied his season bests with 16 points and seven rebounds in the game and matched a career-high with three 3-point baskets.

Connor McCaffery had a season-high 12 points, all coming in the first half as he went 4-for-6 from 3-point range.

Ahron Ulis matched his career best with seven made free throws. All seven came during the two overtime periods.

5. The flip side

Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry felt his team's grind-it-out style benefited the Nittany Lions on the other end of the court, limiting Iowa to 35.1-percent shooting.

"It helped us throughout the game. You look back and you're like, man, we gave up 86, but then you're like it was only 66 or really 64,'' Shrewsberry said. "Then, Keegan Murray makes a miraculous tip. It was unbelievable. ... That's why he's going to be playing in the NBA next year, right?

"But, we guarded. Man, we really guarded for a game where you look and you give up 86, but we really guarded in stretches and made it tough on them and that's a really good offensive team.''

Iowa missed 50 shots in the game, going 27 of 77 from the field.

