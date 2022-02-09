Green powers UNI men passed Southern Illinois

The UNI men’s basketball team took care of business with a 53-44 win over Southern Illinois in a contest with “trap game” written all over it.

The win extended the Panthers' win streak to five games.

Cedar Falls native AJ Green led the way offensively in the first half. The junior guard scored the first six points for UNI as the Panthers took a 6-3 lead in the first five minutes of the game.

UNI started rolling with a 14-2 run to take a commanding 17-5 lead after 8 minutes of play. However, trailing 21-9 with 3:44 remaining in the first half, Southern Illinois found it's offense and rode a 10-0 run and four Panther turnovers to narrow the UNI lead to 23-19.

At the half, head coach Ben Jacobson said he told his team that they needed to continue moving the ball and create offense.

“It just felt like we stopped early in possessions and some of it was with really good intentions,” Jacobson said. “Southern is too good of a defensive team…when you stop a position with 18, 20, 22 on the clock…it is going to be really hard.”

A three-pointer by Green gave the Panthers a 26-19 lead at the half.

Frustration began to mount in the McLeod Center when SIU came out of the half the way they finished. Threes from Marcus Domask and Trent Brown provided the Salukis with their first lead of the game 36-35 with 12 minutes left in the frame.

UNI responded with a 12-3 run to regain the lead at 44-39 after an impressive Nate Heise offensive rebound over three Saluki defenders led to a Trae Berhow dunk.

UNI fed off a raucous Panther crowd to stave off a late push from SIU and snag the win.

Green led all players with 24 points and two rebounds. Berhow added seven points, 11 rebounds and two steals. Heise grabbed 10 rebounds of his own while adding five points.

“Our defense was really good in the first half,” Jacobson said. “Our chance was the first 15 minutes to get enough separation.”

The UNI men hit the road to take on Loyola-Chicago on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 3 p.m. That game will be available on ESPN2.

