MEDFORD, Mass. – Top-ranked Christiopher Newport scored the first five points of the game to seize control of a Division III Sweet Sixteen women’s basketball game with Wartburg College Friday at Tufts University.

The Captains used that fast start to lead 21-9 after the opening quarter and held off a strong surge in the second half from the Knights to score a 60-51 win.

Wartburg (23-7) trailed by as much 17 in the second quarter before Britney Young hit a late 3-pointer to pull the Knights within, 36-22, at halftime,

Scores from Macy Harris and Sara Faber helped trim the deficit to 12 early in the third, and Young’s third 3-pointer of the game with 5:48 left in the third got Wartburg to within 10.

The Knights cut their deficit to under 10 late in the quarter, but Christopher Newport scored the final four of the third to lead by 13, 48-35, after three.

Jaedon Murphy hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth to give Wartburg some momentum, but the Captains were able to keep their lead around the double-digit mark rest of the game.

Murphy finished with a double-double, 12 points and a career high 13 rebounds. She also had three blocked shots, and with her final points of the night eclipsed the 1,000 point barrier, the 18th time that has happened in Wartburg history.

Young had 12 points and four assists.

The Knights will return its entire roster next winter as it graduates no players.