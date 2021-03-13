College women's basketball: Missouri State withdraws from MVC tournament

MOLINE, Ill. -- Seeking to protect its NCAA tournament opportunity, top-seeded Missouri State has withdrawn from remaining games in the Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball tournament in Moline.

One player from each of two potential Missouri State opponents tested positive for COVID-19 following games Friday.

The 21st-ranked Lady Bears pulled out of the tournament on Saturday and returned home to Springfield, Mo.

"Our top priority is to be able to play in the NCAA Tournament,'' Missouri State director of athletics Kyle Moats said in a statement. "Our players lost that opportunity last year with the pandemic and the cancellation of the postseason. We have to ensure that our players and our staff get that opportunity this year.''

Missouri State's scheduled 1 p.m. game Saturday against Bradley was deemed a no contest and the remaining games of the tournament were re-seeded.

Bradley, seeded fifth, faced sixth-seeded Loyola in a 6 p.m. semifinal Saturday.

Drake, the tournament's second seed, will play the winner of that game at 4 p.m. on Sunday for the Missouri Valley championship and automatic berth in the NCAA tourney field.