WAVERLY – The months of November and December were valuable evaluating moments for the Wartburg College women’s basketball team.

A perennial NCAA Division III tournament participant over the past decade, the Knights faced four ranked teams in a little more than 30 days to open the season.

Wartburg lost all four of those games.

“It was good for us,” Wartburg head coach Bob Amsberry said. “The schedule we played forced us to reevaluate how we played, who we were playing on the floor at the same time.”

The learning and the adjustments Wartburg made from its 8-4 start have led to another special season for Amsberry and the Knights.

Last weekend, Wartburg put all the little things together that make for a successful team to down defending national champion Hope College, 81-67, to reach the Knights’ fifth Sweet Sixteen game since 2016.

Friday at 4 p.m., Wartburg (23-6) will take on top-ranked Christopher Newport (28-0) in Medford, Mass., at Tufts University. A victory would pit Wartburg against either Trinity (Texas) or Tufts Saturday in 6:30 p.m. (Central) game with a Final Four trip on the line.

“In January and February, we played very, very well and gained some confidence,” Amsberry said. “It has been fun to see this group come together, play together. The focus has been on getting better every single day and this team has done that.”

The gained confidence has been critical for the Knights. A year after losing its NCAA opener with basically the same group, Wartburg looked like a team that expected victory in wins over No. 13 Baldwin-Wallace and then No. 6 Hope, both 14-point victories.

That confidence was clear especially against the defending champs where the Knights jumped out to a big lead in the first half and then withstood a ferocious third-quarter comeback by Hope before pulling away for the win.

“Our group expects to win,” Amsberry said. “We are not just happy to be in the tournament. It is let’s go be a great version of ourselves and if we do that we have a chance.

“I was proud of how we responded when Hope made its run. We never panicked. We stayed level-headed and made big plays when we needed to make big plays.”

And a week after controlling the tempo in wins over Baldwin Wallace and Hope, Amsberry says Christopher Newport is an entirely different challenge. The Captains ranked behind only Hope and Birmingham Southern in scoring average with their 86.5 points per game average.

Christopher Newport will play a rotation that reaches nine and 10 players, and the Captains average 16.2 steals per game and force opponents into committing 28.8 turnovers a game.

“They are different than Hope,” Amsberry said. “They want to press, will show several different presses. They score a lot and they want to get out and go. It is going to be a really good match up.

“We are built to play fast. Our ability to play any tempo we want has really been important for our success.”

The Knights are led by American Rivers Conference Player of the Year, Sara Faber, forward Jaedon Murphy, the team’s leading scorer, and former Waverly-Shell Rock standout Britney Young. All three are juniors.

Murphy averages 14 points and 5.4 rebounds a game, while Faber scored 13.9 points a game and led Wartburg in assists (79) and steals (47).

Young averaged 10.3 points and ranked second behind Faber in assists and steals.

“It’s been a fun year,” Faber said. “I came here to make memories and we are clearly doing that. We’ve been checking a lot of boxes off our list all year.

“We got to continue to stay level headed, stay confident and stay true to who we are,” Faber said. “Understand we are really good players and we just need to play together.”