ROCHESTER, Minn. – A pair of home runs from Aaron Ujimori propelled the Waterloo Bucks over the Rochester Honkers 14-8 on Thursday night.

In the first game since the All-Star break, the Bucks (33-27, 19-7) fired on all cylinders with 14 hits while playing an error-free game. Despite the win, the Bucks remained a game and a half back of the La Crosse Loggers (33-26, 20-5) for first place in the Great Plains East division standings.

On Thursday, Waterloo wasted no time getting ahead of the Honkers as Drew Donaldson scored on a sacrifice fly from Brandon Fish in the top of the first.

The Bucks built on their 1-0 lead in the top of the second with three runs in the frame. Ujimori recorded his first of seven RBIs, driving in Michael Lippe with a single to left field. Elliot Good pushed the lead to 4-0 with a bases-loaded single, driving in Ujimori from third and Kainoa Torres from second.

Rochester put one run in response to the Bucks’ surge, but Waterloo matched its second-inning run total in the third with three more runs.

Christian Smith drove in Cole HIll with a single, Ujimori singled to score Lippe yet again and Smith scored on a wild pitch to give Waterloo a 7-1 advantage after two and a half innings.

The Bucks’ advantage swelled to 11-3 on an Ujimori grand slam in the top of the sixth. Marcus Heusohn drove in two more runs in the seventh with a two run homer to right field and Ujimori hit a solo shot in the eighth to cap the scoring for Waterloo.

Trailing 13-3 after six and a half innings, the Honkers did rattle off five runs in the final three innings, but the production proved too little, too late as the Bucks cruised to win No. 19 of the second half of the season.

Ujimori, a junior at the University of Hawaii, finished the game 4-of-5 from the plate with two home runs and two singles while driving in seven runs.

Korey Bunselmeyer earned the win on the mound, throwing 6.0 innings with six strikeouts and three earned runs against.

Linescore Waterloo 14, Rochester 8 WAT;133;004;210 – 14;14;0 ROC;010;200;212 – 8;7;0 Korey Bunselmeyer, Branden Brown (7), Brandon Exley (7), Noah Larkin (9), Eli Lehrman (9) and Kainoa Torres, Charlie Bogue (8). Cole Mahlum, Trevor Lee (4), Zach Gwost (7) and Andrew Guidara. WP - Bunselmeyer. LP - Mahlum. 2B – ROC: Schoenfeld, O'Sullivan. HR – WAT: Ujimori 2, Heusohn. ROC: O'Sullivan 2, Craska.

