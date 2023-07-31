WILMAR, Minn. – The Wilmar Stingers came from behind to beat the Waterloo Bucks 4-2 on Sunday to split the series at one game apiece.

A solo home runs by Drew Donaldson gave the Bucks (32-27, 18-7) an early, 1-0 lead in the third inning.

Wilmar wrestled back the lead in the bottom of the fourth with a two-run shot by Drew Dirksen over the left fence.

Waterloo tied the game back up with the Stingers in the sixth inning on a Marcus Heuhson home run, but Wilmar got back ahead in the seventh with an RBI single from Aidan Byrne. Sean Rimmer hit another single in the eighth for the final tally of the game.

The Bucks remain in second in the Great Plains East Division.

Linescore Wilmar 4, Waterloo 2 WAT;001;001;000 – 2;6;0 WIL;000;200;11X – 4;8;0 Bell, Lehrman (6), Alexander (7), Morrison (8) and Torres, Kelley, Sun (6), Ragat (9) and Dirksen. HR – WAT: Donaldson, Heusohn. WIL: Dirksen.

