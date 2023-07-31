WILMAR, Minn. – The Wilmar Stingers came from behind to beat the Waterloo Bucks 4-2 on Sunday to split the series at one game apiece.
A solo home runs by Drew Donaldson gave the Bucks (32-27, 18-7) an early, 1-0 lead in the third inning.
Wilmar wrestled back the lead in the bottom of the fourth with a two-run shot by Drew Dirksen over the left fence.
Waterloo tied the game back up with the Stingers in the sixth inning on a Marcus Heuhson home run, but Wilmar got back ahead in the seventh with an RBI single from Aidan Byrne. Sean Rimmer hit another single in the eighth for the final tally of the game.
Waterloo Bucks field manager Darrell Handelsman signs baseballs for fans after a16-14 over the Thunder Bay Border Cats.
The Bucks remain in second in the Great Plains East Division.
Linescore
Wilmar 4, Waterloo 2
WAT;001;001;000 – 2;6;0
WIL;000;200;11X – 4;8;0
Bell, Lehrman (6), Alexander (7), Morrison (8) and Torres, Kelley, Sun (6), Ragat (9) and Dirksen. HR – WAT: Donaldson, Heusohn. WIL: Dirksen.
50th Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa
RAGBRAI
Hundreds of cyclists line up to dip their wheels in the Mississippi River at the Marquette Street boat ramp in Davenport on Saturday. The tradition marks the end of the 500-mile, weeklong ride across Iowa.
THOMAS GEYER
RAGBRAI
Adam Procell, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, wore the Texas A & M jersey of his close friend, Mike Murphy, an Aggie alum, who recently passed away. Procell said Murphy was an avid cyclist and loved riding in RAGBRAI.
THOMAS GEYER
RAGBRAI
There were plenty of attractions at Davenport's Centennial Park where the 50th Annual RAGBRAI ended on Saturday.
THOMAS GEYER
RAGBRAI
Assistant Fire Chief Kara Putnam of the Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue in Silverdale, Washington, sports the RAGBRAI gear after completing the 71-mile ride from Coralville to Davenport on Saturday.
THOMAS GEYER
RAGBRAI
Members of the United States Air Force cycling team await to dip their wheels in the Mississippi River on Saturday at the Marquette Street boat ramp in Davenport. There were 177 Air Force cyclists, active, retirees and reservists, along with 16 support personnel taking part in the 50th Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa.
THOMAS GEYER
RAGBRAI
Chom Naae, of Des Moines, raises her bike in victory after participating in her fourth, but completing her first full, RAGBRAI on Saturday on the Marquette Street boat ramp in Davenport.
THOMAS GEYER
RAGBRAI
(From left to right) Andrew and Jessica McNamara, Paul Matson and Steve Penkhus raise their bikes in celebration after dipping their tires in the Mississippi River to signify the completion of the 50th Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa on Saturday.
THOMAS GEYER
RAGBRAI
A lot of cyclists agreed with the message on this man's shirt as they stood in line at the Marquette Street boat ramp in Davenport to dip their tires in the Mississippi River to signify then end of the 50th Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa on Saturday.
THOMAS GEYER
RAGBRAI
Bobby and Jean Bonds of Dallas, Texas, wait to dip their tires in the Mississippi River after completing the 50th Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa on Saturday.
THOMAS GEYER
RAGBRAI
Steve Penkhus, 78, who lives in Minnesota and winters in South Carolina, rode his first RAGBRAI this year.
THOMAS GEYER
RAGBRAI
Anette and Patrick Dombrowski greet the crowd from the stage near the Marquette Street boat ramp, bringing to an end the 50th Annual Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa.
THOMAS GEYER
RAGBRAI
Cyclists line up at the Marquette Street boat ramp adjacent to Davenport's Centennial Park to dip they wheels in the Mississippi River to finalize the end of the ride. This was the 50th anniversary of the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa.
THOMAS GEYER
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!