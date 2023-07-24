WATERLOO – The Waterloo Bucks got hot at the right moment to beat the Rochester Honkers, 4-2, Monday in Northwoods League action at Riverfront Stadium..

Waterloo was down 2-1 in the bottom of the eighth when Greg Nichols ripped a two-run single and worked his way around to home to get ahead of Rochester. However, it was the clutch throwing in the bullpen that gave the Bucks the time they needed to score.

“We didn’t play extremely well early. We pitched really well tonight,” said general manager Darrell Handelsman.

The Honkers took an early lead when Kimo Fukofuka belted an RBI single in the first, but they didn’t have long to celebrate, as the Bucks got a run on an RBI from Will Marcy at the bottom of the inning.

From the second inning on, Waterloo was able to get on base, but unable to score, leaving eight stranded though seven innings. However, righty Ethan Bell shut them down for four straight innings the only run he gave up coming from a fielding error. In the top of the seventh, a wild pitch allowed Brendan O’Sullivan to advance from first to third, and another Waterloo error allowed him to score

In the bottom of the eighth, the Bucks got hot with a little help from the Honkers. After a popped fly hit by Marcus Heusohn was dropped at first, Northwoods League All-Star Cole Hill ripped a single. The two were advanced into scoring position on the next at-bat with a sacrifice bunt by Michael Lippe.

This cleared the way for Greg Nichols, who knocked them home with a single to right. After working his way to third, he gave Waterloo an insurance run when he exploited a wild pitch.

“I went up there and I was just hunting anything I could get in the air, and the first pitch, he gave me a fastball and nailed it through the three-four hole,” Nichols said.

Up by two runs, the game came down to sidearm pitcher and All-Star Chaney Trout. Trout’s bouncing throws had a hard time finding the zone at first, leading to loaded bases, but he corrected course and sat down the next two hitters for the save.

PHOTOS: Waterloo Bucks vs. Rochester Honkers 072423 Waterloo Bucks 072423-spt-1.JPG Waterloo Bucks 072423-spt-2.JPG Waterloo Bucks 072423-spt-3.JPG Waterloo Bucks 072423-spt-4.JPG Waterloo Bucks 072423-spt-5.JPG Waterloo Bucks 072423-spt-6.JPG Waterloo Bucks 072423-spt-handelsman 1.JPG Waterloo Bucks 072423-spt-handelsman 2.JPG Waterloo Bucks 072423-spt-handelsman 4.JPG Waterloo Bucks 072423-spt-handeslman 3.JPG