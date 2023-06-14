WATERLOO – The Waterloo Bucks completed a Northwoods League series sweep of the La Crosse Loggers in extra innings on Tuesday at Riverfront Stadium, winning 5-4 in 10 innings as they look to turn their season around.

Down by one run in the bottom of the 10th, a sacrifice bunt and a groundout by two batters advanced the runner on second home. Then with two outs, Waterloo loaded the bases and got the win when Blake Burris scampered home on a wild pitch.

According to field manager Darrell Handelsman, the win came down in part to La Crosse cracking under pressure as his men gritted out the final inning.

“We’ve seen that on our end certainly enough, which is not strike-throwing,” he said. “And you know, walk, walk, wild pitch and that’s the ballgame.”

The night started off rough when an error by Michael Lippe resulted in two RBIs and a triple for Mac Born to get La Crosse up 2-0. The Bucks answered back with an RBI double by Brandon Fish to get Ben Wilmes home. In the bottom of the second, they tied it up with a sacrifice fly by Marcus Heusohn. Hill also became the go-ahead run in the fourth after hitting a double and getting punched in the rest of the way on a single by Greg Nichols.

“Anytime I get on base for my team, give us a chance to score – you know I scored two runs tonight – it’s a big lift for my team,” Hill said.

Waterloo slipped in the eighth inning when sidearm pitcher Chaney Trout gave up three consecutive hits, resulting in Blaise Priester hitting the tying RBI. Jack Laird was brought on to finish the inning, keeping the Bucks from falling behind by forcing a fly out from Mac Danford. Laird shut La Crosse down in the ninth, but the Bucks couldn’t score, forcing extra innings.

The Loggers got the go ahead when Gable Mitchell advanced to third on a groundout by Ben Zeigler-Namoa, then he scored on a suicide squeeze bunt by Jordan Donahue. Waterloo answered back with a sac bunt by Heusohn and an RBI on a groundout by Ben Wilmes. Now tied, Blake Burris went up to bat and drew a walk. He was followed by Fish, who was hit by a pitch and Lippe, who also walked. After a wild pitch by Sam Hart, Burris saw his opportunity and ran it in for a win.

The Bucks got Wednesday off to rest, something Handelsman said the team needed, but is excited to see how the team shapes up, especially as their pitching improves.

“I’m excited about those guys and we got all legit starters. We’ve got to start swinging the bat better – six hits a night’s not going to get it done – but our guys battle I like we’re finding our personality and some character.”

PHOTOS: Waterloo Bucks vs. La Crosse 061323 061323-spt-bucks-0.JPG 061323-spt-bucks-10.JPG 061323-spt-bucks-11.JPG 061323-spt-bucks-12.JPG 061323-spt-bucks-2.JPG 061323-spt-bucks-3.JPG 061323-spt-bucks-4.JPG 061323-spt-bucks-5.JPG 061323-spt-bucks-6.JPG 061323-spt-bucks-7.JPG 061323-spt-bucks-8.JPG 061323-spt-bucks-9.JPG