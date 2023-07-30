WILMAR, Minn. – The Waterloo Bucks beat the Wilmar Stingers 6-2 on Saturday for their fourth consecutive win.

Despite their win, the Bucks (32-26, 18-6) remained a game and a half behind the La Crosse Loggers (32-25, 19-4) for first place in the Great Plains East division second half standings.

The Bucks jumped ahead of the Stingers (41-16, 15-8), who lead the Great Plains West division, with four runs in the top of the first inning.

Michael Lippe scored an unearned run on a fielder's choice to kick off the run. Greg Nichols drove in two runs on the next at-bat with a triple to center field.

Drew Donaldson drove in Nichols with a single to cap off the run and give Waterloo a 4-0 lead.

Neither team scored again until Waterloo added one run in the top of the seventh on a Ben Gallaher solo home run.

Wilmar added one run in the eighth to limit Waterloo's advantage to 5-1, going into the final frame, but a Gallaher double in the top of the ninth scored Christian Smith to give the Bucks a 6-1 lead.

Wilmar scored once in the bottom of the ninth to trim Waterloo's final advantage to 6-2.

Following one final game against Wilmar on Sunday to round out July, the Bucks get three days off before a four-game road swing against the bottom two teams in the Great Plains East: the Rochester Honkers (29-29, 11-13) and Thunder Bay Border Cats (25-32, 8-17).

Waterloo takes on the Honkers on Thursday and Friday at 12:05 p.m. and 6:35 p.m., respectively.

Linescore Waterloo 6, Wilmar 2 WAT;400;000;101 – 6;6;1 WIL;000;000;011 – 2;3;3 Diego Cardenas, Dylan Warda (4), Blake Burris (4), Andrew Dusablon (6), Sam Skarich (9) and Ben Gallaher. Luke Schafer, Sam Malec (7) and Zach Stroh. WP - Cardenas. LP - Schafer. 2B – WAT: Gallaher. WIL: Williams. 3B - WAT: Nichols. HR - WAT: Gallaher.

