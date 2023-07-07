WATERLOO — The Waterloo Bucks split a pair of matchups with the Mankato MoonDogs on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Bucks won the first contest 5-1 on Wednesday in Waterloo to start the second half of the season off 2-0.

Marcus Heusohn brought the power wit ha pair of double in a 2-of-3 day at the plate with a team-high three RBIs.

Greg Nichols also batted in a run with a double in a 1-of-3 showing at the plate.

Korey Bunselmeyer earned the win on the mound, going 6.0 innings with only five hits and one run allowed.

On Thursday in Mankato, the MoonDogs' bats woke up to the tune of 13 hits including seven extra-base hits. Mankato blew out Waterloo 11-2 in the game.

Christian Smith proved to be a bright spot in the loss with a home run and two hits with one RBI. Nichols added another double.

The Bucks face the MoonDogs once more on Friday before returning home for a weekend series against the Eau Claire Express. Waterloo takes on Eau Claire at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday and 2:35 p.m. on Sunday.