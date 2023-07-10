WATERLOO — The Waterloo Bucks defeated the Eau Claire Express with a come-from-behind effort that included a walk-off single to earn the 4-3 win.

Leading 1-0 through seven full innings, the Bucks surrendered three runs in the top of the eighth to fall behind.

Waterloo mustered no response in the bottom of the eighth.

With their backs against the wall down 3-1 in the bottom of the ninth, the Bucks managed to load the bases as Jesup-alum Brodie Kresser reached first and advance both base runners with a drag bunt. Aaron Ujimori scored on the play to make it 3-2 in favor of Eau Claire.

During the next at-bat, Ben Wilmes drove in a run and advanced Kresser to third while reaching base off an Express error.

With the score tied 3-3, Brandon Fish walked off the game with a single to first base, scoring Kresser and supplying Waterloo its third consecutive victory.

Final run from our 4-3 win today over the Eau Claire Express 🔥🦌🔥@NWLbaseball #OurBucks pic.twitter.com/N8hSgJ3He4 — Waterloo Bucks (@waterloobucks) July 10, 2023

Pitcher Ethan Bell proved key to the Bucks' success, throwing 6.0 scoreless innings in his first start in the Northwoods League.

Luke Llewellyn earned the win as the Bucks closer, throwing 1.0 innings and surrendering no runs.

With the win, the Bucks improved to 5-1 since the record reset and entered into a tie with the La Crosse Loggers for first place in the Great Plains East division.

Waterloo hits the road for an away doubleheader against the Express (4-2) on Monday and Tuesday.

Waterloo returns to Riverfornt Stadium for a quartet of matchups with the Thunder Bay Border Cats (2-4) on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The Bucks and Border Cats face off at 6:35 p.m. on all three days though the first game of their Thursday doubleheader begins at 12:05 p.m.

Linescores Waterloo 4, Eau Claire 3 Eau Claire 000 000 030 – 3 9 4 Waterloo 000 001 003 – 4 8 0 Freddy Rodriquez, Daniel Rosado (7), Tayler Motniel (9) and Camden Ross. Ethan Bell, Cael Boehmer (7), Jack Laird (8), Chaney Trout (8), Luke Llewellyn (9) and Ben Gallaher. WP - Llewellyn. LP - Rosado . 2B - EC: Cole Conn, Reed Latimer, Camden Ross. Wat: Christian Smith. HR - EC: Ryan Nagelbach.