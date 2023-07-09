WATERLOO — The Waterloo Bucks continued their sterling start to the second half of the season, improving to 4-1 since the rest with a pair of wins on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, the Bucks won a road game over the Mankato MoonDogs 8-6 behind five runs in the seventh inning.

The Bucks scored their five runs in the seventh on four hits with Elliot Good powering the rally with a two RBI single with two outs. Good led the Bucks with three RBIs in the win.

Ethan Alexander notched the win on the mound with two strikeouts and no runs against in 1.1 innings of work.

Waterloo kept its momentum rolling with a 9-6 win over the Eau Claire Express on Saturday.

Another five-run frame powered the Bucks against Eau Claire as Waterloo scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead for good.

A Marcus Heusohn double with no outs and runners on the corners drove in two runs to solidify the rally. Heusohn led the Bucks with three RBIs in the win.

Aaron Savary earned the win throwing 5.0 innings as the starter and collecting four strikeouts to five hits and one earned run allowed.

Waterloo sits one game back of the La Crosse Loggers for first place in the Great Plains East division through five games.

Linescores Friday Waterloo 8, Mankato 6 Waterloo 110 001 500 – 8 9 1 Mankato 200 130 000 – 6 8 0 Andrew Dusablon, Ethan Alexander (5), Sam Skarich (7), Jack Laird (8), Luke Llewellyn (9) and Ben Gallaher. Mack Crowley, Louis Magers (7), Brevin Goetz (7) and Brendan Hord. WP - Alexander. LP - Magers. 2B - WAT: Hill. MAN: Kai Roberts, Brendan Hord. HR - MAN: Hord. Saturday Waterloo 9, Eau Claire 6 Eau Claire 001 000 311 – 6 12 0 Waterloo 011 151 00X – 9 12 3 Trey Felker, Nick Fitzanko (5), Tayler Montiel (6) and Camden Ross. Aaron Savary, Ethan Alexander (6), Jakub Amado (7), Sam Skarich (9) and Ben Wilmes. WP - Savary. LP - Fitzanko. 2B - EC: Ryan Nagelbach. WAT: Cole Hill, Marcus Heusohn. 3B - WAT: Michael Lippe. HR - EC: Temo Becerra.