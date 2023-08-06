THUNDER BAY, Ontario – The Waterloo Bucks got back on track after a pair of road losses with a 19-5 win over Thunder Bay on Sunday.

The Bucks (34-29, 20-9) fell three games back of the La Crosse Loggers (35-26, 22-5) in the Great Plains East division standings with back to back losses to Rochester and Thunder Bay on Friday and Saturday.

On Sunday, the Bucks scored 11 unanswered runs over the first five innings of action to put the contest out of reach by the time the Border Cats scratched across their first run in the sixth.

Brandon Fish started off the scoring with a solo home run to right field to put the Bucks up 1-0.

Waterloo added to its lead with four runs in the top of the third. Fish drove in Marcus Heusohn on a bases-loaded hit by pitch. Aaron Ujimori capitalized on the still bases-loaded situation during the next at-bat with a double, scoring Elliot Good and Ben Gallaher. Christian Smith capped off the scoring by reaching first on a dropped third strike, allowing Fish to score.

Waterloo erupted again in the fifth with six runs to take an 11-0 advantage.

Good drove in a pair of runs with a single to right field to cap off the surge.

The Bucks rounded out their 19-run showing with eight runs in the top of the seventh. In total, Waterloo recorded 13 at-bats in the frame with seven hits and stranded two base runners.

Smith did the most damage of any individual player in the seventh with a two RBI single to right field.

The Border Cats mustered five runs in the final four innings of action, but proved no match for the hard-hitting Bucks.

Waterloo rounds out the regular season with five consecutive home games beginning on Monday with a battle against the Rochester Honkers at 6:35 p.m. The Bucks then host the Duluth Huskies on Wednesday and Thursday--both games at 6:35 p.m.

Waterloo closes out the 2023 season with the Mankato MoonDogs on Friday and Saturday at 6:35 p.m.

Linescore Waterloo 19, Thunder bay 5 WAT;014;060;800 – 19;18;1 TB;000;001;130 – 5;3;2 Evan Morrison, Jack Nathan (6), Thomas Leiden (8), Ben Collier (8) and Ben Gallaher, Charlie Bogue (7). Karson Sheperd, Ryan Garvey (4), Matt Juza (5), Jack Carlson (7), Zack Reid (9) and Colton Allen. WP - Morrison. LP - Shepherd. 2B – WAT: Ujimori 2, Good, Donaldson. HR – WAT: Fish.

