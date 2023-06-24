WATERLOO – As the Waterloo Bucks pitching staff looks to find its stride, Bucks manager Darrell Handelsman believes his offense has to take the initiative to jump start Waterloo’s Northwoods League season.

And the player Handelsman most trusts is two-hole hitter and centerfielder Blake Burris. And so far, the Arkansas State player has been lighting the fire for the Bucks offense.

Prior to the 2023 summer collegiate season, Burris and Handelsman were familiar with each other as Burris played for his manager with the Alton River Dragons in the Prospect League last summer and that has helped with his fast start.

Additionally, Burris, an effective contact hitter with an instinct for getting on base, said he was obsessed with watching film of Alex Rodriguez, Barry Bonds and fellow contact hitter Tony Gwynn.

“I just kind of watched videos on how they approached the game mentally and physically and what they looked for in the box,” Burris said. “I completely changed my swing and so I leave my feet on the ground. I don’t kick, I don’t toe-tap, I don’t even load at all, I just try to put the ball in play and run fast.”

However, going to high school with power hitter and current Bucks teammate Drake Westcott, Burris could count on a big swing to send him home. But when Handelsman saw his speed he encouraged him to start stealing bases and get into position to score more.

Burris took the lesson to heart and in 2022, he set the new Prospect League record for stolen bases in a season at 47 and helped the Dragons finish the season as champions. A reputation for stealing has an added benefit for the batters coming behind him, as the pitchers are forced to throw more fastballs down the middle to check him from reaching second – something they can exploit in the batter’s box.

In 19 games so far this season, Burris is hitting .274 with 19 runs, 11 RBIs and 13 stolen bases while he has yet to be caught stealing a base.

“With Darrell, I just feel like he opened my eyes to excelling as a player. I used to just hit for decent average and just score a decent amount of runs,” Burris said. “If you were to come up to me one time in my senior year of high school and say that I would be leading the Northwoods in stolen bases, or have broken a stolen base record in the Prospect… I would have never believed you.”

When Handelsman was hired back on by the Bucks to turn their luck around, he knew he needed Burris’s discipline and speed to make it work.

“He’s a heck of a player and obviously a really quality athlete, and just kind of the style we like to play, and I like to coach,” Handelsman said. “He’s a sponge and has a thirst for knowledge, and he always wants to do better and better himself, so it was just a nice combination.”

For his part, Burris had never been steered wrong by Handelsman. Having an opportunity to join him and his old teammate Westcott, and knowing about the opportunity of the Northwoods League as a springboard for the Majors, Burris joined.

“After some sitting down and some thought, I decided it would probably be the best thing for me and my baseball career to get away from home for the Summer and play in a better summer league – and one of the most respected and best competitive leagues possible,” Burris said.

So far, Burris has proven Handelsman’s instincts right.

“We found each other at the right time and to see what he’s done and the success he’s had, it’s really enjoyable to watch,” Handelsman said.

