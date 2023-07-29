WATERLOO – The Waterloo Bucks won their third straight contest with a 6-5 win over the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Friday.
The Bucks (31-26, 17-6) sit one and a half games back of the La Crosse Loggers (31-25, 18-4) in the Great Plains East division with 11 games left in the regular season.
On Friday, the Bucks trailed 3-2 after five and a half innings of action, but took their first lead in the bottom of the sixth.
Kainoa Torres singled, driving in Cole Hill and Michael Lippe to give Waterloo a 4-3 lead.
Minnesota (8-28, 2-15) took back the lead with one run in the top of the seventh on a Isaac Nett sacrifice fly and one run in the top of the ninth on a bases-loaded hit by pitch.
Waterloo rallied in the bottom of the ninth to walk off the game on a pass ball and a wild pitch. Elliot Good scored to tie the game on the pass ball. Two at-bats later, Marus Heusohn scored on the wild pitch to earn the walk off win.
The Bucks round out July on the road against the Wilmar Stingers on Saturday at Sunday at 7:05 p.m. and 5:05 p.m., respectively.
Linescore
Waterloo 6, Minnesota 5
MIN;120;000;101 – 5;6;2
WAT;010;101;002 – 6;4;2
Tate Marland, Konnor Kirchoffner (6), Terrence Moody (7), Teague Robertson (9) and Maddox Johnston. Aaron Savary, Ethan Alexander (5), Jakub Amado (7), Chaney Trout (8), Sam Skarich (9) and Kainoa Torres. WP - Skarich. LP - Robertson. 2B – MIN: Recchio, Larsen, Daymond.
PHOTOS: Waterloo Bucks vs. Rochester Honkers 072423
Waterloo Bucks 072423-spt-1.JPG
Waterloo Bucks centerfielder Christian Smith hauls in a fly ball during Monday's game at Riverfront Stadium with the Rochester Honkers.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
Waterloo Bucks 072423-spt-2.JPG
Waterloo Bucks pitcher Ethan Bell fires a pitch Monday during a Northwoods League game with the Rochester Honkers at Riverfront Stadium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
Waterloo Bucks 072423-spt-3.JPG
Waterloo Bucks' second baseman Brodie Kresser fields a throw from home before tagging out Rochester Honkers Ian Daugherty Monday during a Northwoods League game at Riverfront Stadium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
Waterloo Bucks 072423-spt-4.JPG
Waterloo Bucks' second baseman Brodie Kresser tags out Rochester Honkers Ian Daugherty Monday during a Northwoods League game at Riverfront Stadium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
Waterloo Bucks 072423-spt-5.JPG
Waterloo Bucks shortstop Elliott Good fields a tough hop Monday during a Northwoods League game with the Rochester Honkers at Riverfront Stadium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
Waterloo Bucks 072423-spt-6.JPG
Waterloo Bucks second baseman Brodie Kresser fires a throw to first to record an out Monday during a Northwoods League game at Riverfront Stadium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
Waterloo Bucks 072423-spt-handelsman 1.JPG
Waterloo Bucks manager Darrell Handelsman talks with base runner Christian Smith during a Northwoods League game with Rochester on Monday at Riverfront Stadium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
Waterloo Bucks 072423-spt-handelsman 2.JPG
Waterloo Bucks manager Darrell Handelsman barks out instructions to a base runner Monday during a Northwoods League game with Rochester at Riverfront Stadium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
Waterloo Bucks 072423-spt-handelsman 4.JPG
Waterloo Bucks manager Darrell Handelsman barks out instructions to a base runner Monday during a Northwoods League game with Rochester at Riverfront Stadium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
Waterloo Bucks 072423-spt-handeslman 3.JPG
Waterloo Bucks manager Darrell Handelsman fist bumps Brodie Kresser Monday during a Northwoods League game with Rochester at Riverfront Stadium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
