WATERLOO – The Waterloo Bucks won their third straight contest with a 6-5 win over the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Friday.

The Bucks (31-26, 17-6) sit one and a half games back of the La Crosse Loggers (31-25, 18-4) in the Great Plains East division with 11 games left in the regular season.

On Friday, the Bucks trailed 3-2 after five and a half innings of action, but took their first lead in the bottom of the sixth.

Kainoa Torres singled, driving in Cole Hill and Michael Lippe to give Waterloo a 4-3 lead.

Minnesota (8-28, 2-15) took back the lead with one run in the top of the seventh on a Isaac Nett sacrifice fly and one run in the top of the ninth on a bases-loaded hit by pitch.

Waterloo rallied in the bottom of the ninth to walk off the game on a pass ball and a wild pitch. Elliot Good scored to tie the game on the pass ball. Two at-bats later, Marus Heusohn scored on the wild pitch to earn the walk off win.

The Bucks round out July on the road against the Wilmar Stingers on Saturday at Sunday at 7:05 p.m. and 5:05 p.m., respectively.

Linescore Waterloo 6, Minnesota 5 MIN;120;000;101 – 5;6;2 WAT;010;101;002 – 6;4;2 Tate Marland, Konnor Kirchoffner (6), Terrence Moody (7), Teague Robertson (9) and Maddox Johnston. Aaron Savary, Ethan Alexander (5), Jakub Amado (7), Chaney Trout (8), Sam Skarich (9) and Kainoa Torres. WP - Skarich. LP - Robertson. 2B – MIN: Recchio, Larsen, Daymond.

