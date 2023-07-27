WATERLOO – Darrell Handelsman isn’t the fiery field manager he once was when he first led the Waterloo Bucks.

Back then, raised voices and arguments with the umpire were the business of the day. But his results were a 160-108 record and the 2002 Northwoods League Championship.

However, time and experience have mellowed him out, and when he returned to helm the Bucks earlier this year, he was a mellower, more patient man.

“My behavior wasn’t always the best, and I was young and competitive and wanted to win,” Handelsman said. “And now my approach is probably a little different, and probably better and more under control, and I’m able to be more thoughtful during the game.”

Handelsman rejoined Waterloo off the back of a hard-luck 2022 season, in which the Bucks finished 16-52. The first half of 2023 looked to be more of the same as the Bucks lost six straight in June, but they’ve corrected their course with a nine-game winning streak in July and getting above the .500 mark for the first time since 2021. He also became the team’s winningest manager with his 162nd win in early June.

“We knew… his experience was going to go a long way in terms of making us competitive and bringing back winning baseball to the Cedar Valley,” said Dan Corbin, Waterloo’s general manager.

In the 21 years between his stints with the Bucks, Handelsman was general manager of the Fayetteville SwampDogs in North Carolina for the Coastal Plain League and Souris Valley Sabre Cats in North Dakota in the Expedition League. More recently, he was a manager with the Alton River Dragons in the Prospect League. When Handelmsan came back to the Northwoods, he found that it had changed.

There were now more teams, meaning more travel with Waterloo being the southernmost team in the NWL, it means longer drives to Wisconsin, Minnesota and Ontario. The competition has also changed with higher calibers of players to manage and face.

“You know, the league was really good before, but it’s just outstanding now,” he said. “The quality of the coaching has gone up. The quality of the umpiring has gone up. I mean, it’s not the best summer league in the country for no reason.”

Handelsman also says his stint as General Manager for Souris Valley has been hugely valuable saying it gave him a better understanding of the business end of running a baseball team – something he took for granted at first – and it caused him to approach leadership off the field with a new way of thinking.

“I think the biggest thing I took from having to be the person that was doing setting up the travel and the meals and to understand what these guys go through on a daily basis and then have some empathy for them and make their experience as positive as possible,” he said.

This, Handelsman says, could be as simple as an extra stop along the way to a game to pick up snacks, or stopping at the mall to roam around for a while.

New rules in the league are another change that Handelsman is getting used to. This year, the MLB introduced a series of changes to make the games go by faster, including pitch clocks and runners on second in extra innings.

It took some getting used to, but Handelsman said he doesn’t mind the new rules as much, despite the occasional headache. After all, the young men he’s leading have pro ambitions, and the point of the collegiate leagues is to simulate the minor league experience as much as possible. Athletes have to learn what it’s like to handle high-level competition, travel on buses for hours at a time, stay with host families and bond with strangers from across the country.

“The stuff on the field is one thing, but it’s all the other stuff that comes into it – meeting new teammates – and obviously, all of our kids come from across the United States. You go play pro ball, they come from across the world,” Handelsman said.

One athlete who’s grown over the season has been catcher Max Shor. Recruited by Handelsman from Riverside Community College, the conditioning he’s received in the Northwoods league has helped him to improve his hitting from the low.100s to a respectable .250 and 13 RBIs upon leaving.

Shor is taking these lessons to Fresno State.

“He helped me tremendously on the offensive side and is just a great clubhouse guy, one of those guys that you can talk to that it’s not only your manager – he’s like your friend,” Shor said.

Handelsman says he’s enjoying his return. It’s a teaching and learning experience and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I love teaching, I love talking about the game, and… I learn from them every day,” Handelsman said. “That’s the neatest thing is I feel like I’m getting better on a daily basis.”

PHOTOS: Waterloo Bucks vs. Rochester Honkers 072423 Waterloo Bucks 072423-spt-1.JPG Waterloo Bucks 072423-spt-2.JPG Waterloo Bucks 072423-spt-3.JPG Waterloo Bucks 072423-spt-4.JPG Waterloo Bucks 072423-spt-5.JPG Waterloo Bucks 072423-spt-6.JPG Waterloo Bucks 072423-spt-handelsman 1.JPG Waterloo Bucks 072423-spt-handelsman 2.JPG Waterloo Bucks 072423-spt-handelsman 4.JPG Waterloo Bucks 072423-spt-handeslman 3.JPG