DULUTH – The Waterloo Bucks came out on top,13-12, on Thursday after a slugfest with the Duluth Huskies in Northwoods League action.

Waterloo got out to a 5-0 lead going into the bottom of the third inning. Scoring started in the top of the first when Cole Hill advanced on a shortstop error that got Michael Lippe home. In the third, Brandon Fish clocked two RBIs with a single, while a sac fly from Hill got Lippe across home plate for the second time. A walk by Marcus Heusohn got Fish the rest of the way.

Duluth responded in the bottom of the third with an RBI double by Joshua Duarte. Not to be outdone, the Bucks got two more runs in the fourth with an RBI single from Blake Burris and a runner scoring on another error. The Huskies got one more run from another double, this time by Michael Hallquist.

Kasen Wells scored for the Huskies in the fifth on a wild pitch, before getting five runs in the sixth, with a three-run shot by Hallquist. A walked-in run followed, then Brandon Compton got the last RBI of the inning on a fielder’s choice for the go-ahead, bringing the score to 8-7. It was widened to 9-7 in the bottom of the seventh with a single from Crson Applegate.

Waterloo got back in the game in the top of the eight with a two-RBI single from Lippe, a two-RBI double from Elliot Good and another two-RBI double by Greg Nichols. The Bucks rocketed to a 13-9 lead, and while Calyn Halverson got a two-RBI single in the bottom of the eighth and Max Coupe hit in another run in the bottom of the ninth, Waterloo held on for the win.

Photos: Waterloo Woo team name and logo unveiling Waterloo Woo Waterloo Woo (1) Waterloo Woo (2) Waterloo Woo (3) Waterloo Woo (4) Waterloo Woo (5) Waterloo Woo (6)